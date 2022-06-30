"Make it make sense": Fans upset over judges' decision to eliminate Jordan in So You Think You Can Dance 

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for an all-new groovy episode on Wednesday night. This week, the famed reality TV dance competition took its viewers around the globe. Unfortunately, at the end of the episode, two dancers faced elimination. Jordan's departure came as a surprise to the audience. Viewers claimed she deserved to stay.

Titled Around The World, episode 7 of So You Think You Can Dance featured the Top 10 dancers with new pairings. They had to perform a famed routine from each country. After their performances, the studio audience voted for their favorite contestants. The four contestants with the least votes would be at the bottom, and the decision to eliminate one male and one female dancer was up to the judges.

Beau and Jordan were paired and took viewers to the City of Dreams, Vienna. During rehearsals, it was revealed that Jordan couldn't join Beau because she was under the weather. Due to safety reasons, the So You Think You Can Dance contestant had to miss the rehearsal until she was better.

Before the competition, with just three hours of practice a day, Jordan took to the stage with Beau and performed the Viennese waltz. The judges praised the pair's performance. JoJo Siwa shared that even though Jordan wasn't feeling well, it didn't show out in her performance. She added that she got chills and had nothing bad to say about their dance routine.

JoJo shared,

"Beau, it's no secret to anybody in my life that I get chills every time I watch you dance. Day by day, dance by dance, you are breaking barriers, you are breaking what is normal to the world, and it just amazing."

tWitch added that he told Jordan last week that she needed to find a way to stand out and that she had accomplished that this week. Leah Remini agreed with the other two judges and told Jordan that it was a sign of a champion and that she brought her best to the stage when it mattered.

Despite getting raving reviews about her performance from the judges, Jordan managed to find herself in the bottom four. It was up to the judges to decide who to save between her and Alexis. After a quick deliberation, the So You Think You Can Dance judges chose to eliminate Jordan.

Jordan's elimination shocked fans who claimed she didn't deserve it, especially after the judges gave her such raving remarks.

Fans slam judges for eliminating Jordan, claiming she deserved to stay in So You Think You Can Dance, Episode 7, Season 12

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Jordan's elimination was shocking and made no sense. Some also added that the So You Think You Can Dance contestant deserved to stay.

Kimberly C @quimbyjo @DANCEonFOX @FOXTV @EmmaSlaterDance #sytycd @SashaFarber Jordan DEFINITELY got robbed. She was the TOP 2 of the night. You need a better audience or to bring back America voting. That decision was @DANCEonFOX @FOXTV @EmmaSlaterDance @SashaFarber Jordan DEFINITELY got robbed. She was the TOP 2 of the night. You need a better audience or to bring back America voting. That decision was 💩 #sytycd

Michael Brett @brett1963 @KristynBurtt Appears the ladies are head and shoulders over the guys in talent and charisma so any of them going home feels like a bad decision. Jordan going home was an absolute crime. Rushed format, audience voting,no solos seems to have doomed the show #sytycd @KristynBurtt Appears the ladies are head and shoulders over the guys in talent and charisma so any of them going home feels like a bad decision. Jordan going home was an absolute crime. Rushed format, audience voting,no solos seems to have doomed the show #sytycd

Armendariz🌻♡ @GiigyArmendariz



#sytycd I still can't believe that Jordan is out after all what happened to her and only get all her part of the dance in 3hours I still can't believe that Jordan is out after all what happened to her and only get all her part of the dance in 3hours#sytycd

Kelsey Constantine @kelseymalisse1 @KristynBurtt How do you send Jordan home after all the praise for performing while sick?! I don’t get it. #sytycd @KristynBurtt How do you send Jordan home after all the praise for performing while sick?! I don’t get it. #sytycd

StarryMag @StarryMag So unfair Jordan went home when she was so sick all week and STILL pulled off that amazing dance. #sytycd So unfair Jordan went home when she was so sick all week and STILL pulled off that amazing dance. #sytycd

Mimosa MiMi @Amirah_Renee #SYTYCD Jordan did well this evening. She should of been able to stay Jordan did well this evening. She should of been able to stay 😠 #SYTYCD

Ive Valentin @iamvalentin2k21 what the heeeeeck are the judges thinking???? Jordan KILLED it!!!! Smdh she deserves to stay #sytycd what the heeeeeck are the judges thinking???? Jordan KILLED it!!!! Smdh she deserves to stay #sytycd

More details on what happened this week on So You Think You Can Dance

After her elimination, Jordan shared that her favorite moment on the show was this week's episode. She said that performing on stage this week after having a moment where she didn't know if she would be able to perform or not and having a great partner to perform with made her happy.

Thiago and Carter were the other two So You Think You Can Dance contestants at the bottom. The judges decided to eliminate Thiago, which also shocked the fans. With Jordan and Thiago eliminated, the competition gets more challenging as only eight contestants remain.

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

