"The audacity": So You Think You Can Dance fans condemn Leah Remini for her comments on Keaton's contemporary routine 

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and this week the three semi-finalists battled it out for a chance to make it into next week's grand finale. Each contestant will perform three routines, including a routine focusing on their style featuring returning All-Stars Kiki Nyemchek, Audrey Case, and Robert Green.
The three semi-finalists were Keaton, Alexis, and Essence. Episode 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, titled The Final Cut, showcased Keaton, Alexis, and Essence performing three routines each. Apart from the ones with the All-Stars, they performed in pairs. Keaton performed with All-Star Audrey Case, and their style was contemporary.
During practice, their choreographer told the camera that this performance alone could be a standout moment for Keaton. Since Keaton's main style is contemporary, the judges expected the best out of him during this performance. They danced to A Song For You by Donny Hathaway.
The So You Think You Can Dance contestant brought out all the stops this week with his routine. At one point during his performance, he lifted Audrey with one hand. The crowd cheered for Keaton and Audrey's routine, and JoJo Siwa gave the duo a standing ovation after the performance.
Commenting on their performance, JoJo shared that it was insane. She also complimented the choreographer for his work. The So You Think You Can Dance judge told Keaton,
"Your control that you had in this performance, this was the most in-tine to a performance I've ever seen you."
tWitch applauded Keaton, claiming they were looking for commitment and conviction, which was what the So You Think You Can Dance contestant served. He added,
"I want you to approach every single time you step on the dance floor with the same kind of conviction. That's what we need in the competition."
While both judges raved about Keaton's performance, Leah Remini felt like the contestant lacked emotion in his performance. She said,
"I am a fan of yours. But this is such an emotional song, and I see the moves, you're perfect. It's just, I want to see it in your face. I need to see that emotion from you."
Although she had a piece of criticism for Keaton, Leah did compliment him on his stamina, especially for the lift. While fans were glad about the raving reviews, they took to social media to condemn Leah for her criticism. They claimed that Keaton did portray a lot of emotions during his performance.
Fans slam Leah Remini for telling Keaton he lacked emotion during his routine in So You Think You Can Dance
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Leah was wrong about her comments and that Keaton portrayed enough emotions during his performance.
Here's who made it to the grand finale
After the performances, it was up to the studio audience to decide and vote for their favorite performer of the night. The one with the least votes would be eliminated.
Cat Deeley revealed that Keaton was the first contestant to make it to the grand finale, followed by Alexis, who grabbed the second spot. Sadly this meant the end of the road for Essence.
So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.