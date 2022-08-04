"The audacity": So You Think You Can Dance fans condemn Leah Remini for her comments on Keaton's contemporary routine 

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and this week the three semi-finalists battled it out for a chance to make it into next week's grand finale. Each contestant will perform three routines, including a routine focusing on their style featuring returning All-Stars Kiki Nyemchek, Audrey Case, and Robert Green.

🦢🏹 @kalonmarie Is leah remini for real right now? It’s already embarrassing enough that she’s a judge on a dance show when she knows absolutely nothing about dance, but to sit there and critique Keaton when he just danced one of the best numbers on the show? The audacity! #sytycd Is leah remini for real right now? It’s already embarrassing enough that she’s a judge on a dance show when she knows absolutely nothing about dance, but to sit there and critique Keaton when he just danced one of the best numbers on the show? The audacity! #sytycd

The three semi-finalists were Keaton, Alexis, and Essence. Episode 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, titled The Final Cut, showcased Keaton, Alexis, and Essence performing three routines each. Apart from the ones with the All-Stars, they performed in pairs. Keaton performed with All-Star Audrey Case, and their style was contemporary.

During practice, their choreographer told the camera that this performance alone could be a standout moment for Keaton. Since Keaton's main style is contemporary, the judges expected the best out of him during this performance. They danced to A Song For You by Donny Hathaway.

The So You Think You Can Dance contestant brought out all the stops this week with his routine. At one point during his performance, he lifted Audrey with one hand. The crowd cheered for Keaton and Audrey's routine, and JoJo Siwa gave the duo a standing ovation after the performance.

So You Think You Can Dance @DANCEonFOX #SYTYCD Keaton's All-Star partner this week is none other than Season 9's Audrey Case and we hope you're ready for all the Contemporary goodness you're about to witness! Keaton's All-Star partner this week is none other than Season 9's Audrey Case and we hope you're ready for all the Contemporary goodness you're about to witness! 💫 #SYTYCD https://t.co/xY6LTwXhGG

Commenting on their performance, JoJo shared that it was insane. She also complimented the choreographer for his work. The So You Think You Can Dance judge told Keaton,

"Your control that you had in this performance, this was the most in-tine to a performance I've ever seen you."

tWitch applauded Keaton, claiming they were looking for commitment and conviction, which was what the So You Think You Can Dance contestant served. He added,

"I want you to approach every single time you step on the dance floor with the same kind of conviction. That's what we need in the competition."

While both judges raved about Keaton's performance, Leah Remini felt like the contestant lacked emotion in his performance. She said,

"I am a fan of yours. But this is such an emotional song, and I see the moves, you're perfect. It's just, I want to see it in your face. I need to see that emotion from you."

Although she had a piece of criticism for Keaton, Leah did compliment him on his stamina, especially for the lift. While fans were glad about the raving reviews, they took to social media to condemn Leah for her criticism. They claimed that Keaton did portray a lot of emotions during his performance.

Fans slam Leah Remini for telling Keaton he lacked emotion during his routine in So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Leah was wrong about her comments and that Keaton portrayed enough emotions during his performance.

john30ps @john30ps #sytycd



Oh my God! Shut up Leah! Jojo! Twitch Oh my God! Shut up Leah! Jojo! Twitch #sytycdOh my God! Shut up Leah! Jojo! Twitch

Parris @parrisentertain So Leah Remini didn’t see any emotion on Keaton‘s face? Really? All I saw was emotion #sytycd So Leah Remini didn’t see any emotion on Keaton‘s face? Really? All I saw was emotion #sytycd

Emily Elizabeth @EmElizabeth928 @parrisentertain It’s the only thing she can critique on because she knows nothing about dance so she just tells everyone they need to perform more 🙄 @parrisentertain It’s the only thing she can critique on because she knows nothing about dance so she just tells everyone they need to perform more 🙄

Barb Alloy @BarbAlloy the judges are SUK'n butt 2nite. Seriously they are ruining my show w/stupid comments like Keaton's face wasn't emotional. stop! #sytycd the judges are SUK'n butt 2nite. Seriously they are ruining my show w/stupid comments like Keaton's face wasn't emotional. stop! #sytycd

🌼Wendy @27cc40a7ee3a402 🤣 great routine See emotion in Keaton’s face, how much does she need he nearly kissed her🤣 great routine #sytycd See emotion in Keaton’s face, how much does she need he nearly kissed her 😚🤣 great routine #sytycd

OnDaROX @OnDaROX1 #keaton #Dancer Idk what these judges are seeing… Keaton’s dance was perfection!!!! that’s the only word here… PERFECTION. Did you see him hold that pose on the other dancer’s legs? #sytycd Idk what these judges are seeing… Keaton’s dance was perfection!!!! that’s the only word here… PERFECTION. Did you see him hold that pose on the other dancer’s legs? #sytycd #keaton #Dancer

Monique Munson🫅🏻🎸💔 @xsimplybrutal

#sytycd Leah stfu please. You don’t even go here. This man tells a story from head to toe with every emotion in any style at any time and all times. If he does not win I 100% blame you and your comment tonight about his facial expressions. Leah stfu please. You don’t even go here. This man tells a story from head to toe with every emotion in any style at any time and all times. If he does not win I 100% blame you and your comment tonight about his facial expressions.#sytycd

Here's who made it to the grand finale

After the performances, it was up to the studio audience to decide and vote for their favorite performer of the night. The one with the least votes would be eliminated.

So You Think You Can Dance @DANCEonFOX #SYTYCD Keaton's All-Star partner this week is none other than Season 9's Audrey Case and we hope you're ready for all the Contemporary goodness you're about to witness! Keaton's All-Star partner this week is none other than Season 9's Audrey Case and we hope you're ready for all the Contemporary goodness you're about to witness! 💫 #SYTYCD https://t.co/xY6LTwXhGG

Cat Deeley revealed that Keaton was the first contestant to make it to the grand finale, followed by Alexis, who grabbed the second spot. Sadly this meant the end of the road for Essence.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far