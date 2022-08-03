What time will So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Episode 11 air? Semi-finalists, challenges, release date and more

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 is back with another eccentric episode on Wednesday night. The latest episode of SYTYCD, The Final Cut will air on August 3 at 9 pm ET on Fox.

After escaping elimination last week, the contestants are back with performances that will determine whether or not they’ll make it to the Top 2. Last week, Beau did not make the cut and went home just short of being in the top 3.

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 returned to screens after a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions. This season, contestants from different walks of life, between the age groups of 18 and 30 put on their dancing shoes and started their battle for the title.

Hosting this season is Cat Deeley, who has been the host since So You Think You Can Dance season 2, however, there have been some changes in the cast this season. While the host remains the same, the judges’ panel consists of new faces.

The judges this season are So You Think You Can Dance alumni Stephen tWitch Boss, Glee's Mathew Morrison, and Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa.

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 episode 11: Who is still in the race?

SYTYCD season 17 episode 11 titled The Final Cut will determine who the finalists are. Still in the race are Alexis, Essence, and Keaton.

Alexis Warr Burton

Alexis is no stranger to the spotlight, the So You Think You Can Dance star previously appeared on World of Dance season 2 as well as America’s Got Talent seasons 9 and 10.

She put on her dancing shoes at the age of 6 and started training as a ballroom dancer in 2013.

Essence Wilmington

The rapper, dancer, choreographer, actor, model, and dance teacher began training as a dancer at the age of 9. She trained with the Imami Dance Studio for Cultural Arts. While her forte is hip-hop, she also studied ballet and modern dance.

She also teaches children over 6 years of age at the Roosevelt Center in Iowa.

Keaton Kermode

The underdog of the season, Keaton impressed both the judges and audience with his unexpected audition. Since he gives off more of an athletic vibe, viewers were pleasantly surprised by his performances on So You Think You Can Dance season 17. He is a part of the dance crew DanceMakers Inc. and is also signed by the MSA talent agency.

How will the top 2 be selected?

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 did away with the public voting system. The fate of these dancers rests in the hands of the studio audience. Up until now, the audience voted for their favorite performers of the night, and the two male and two female contestants with the least votes faced elimination.

After the studio audience picks the unsafe contestants, the judges decide who will no longer be able to dance their way to glory.

The remaining contestants, Alexis, Keaton and Essence, will give the judges and the audience two amazing performances each.

For one of the performances, they'll be together in pairs, and for the other, they’ll be matched with one of the So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars, Kiki Nyemchek, Audrey Case, and Robert Green.

This season’s semi finalists along with the All-Stars will bring to the audience Bollywood, Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-hop, and Tango routines.

The choreographers who will help the stars showcase their talents this week are hip-hop dancer Mel Charlor, All-Star and So You Think You Can Dance producer Robert Roldan, Latin dance choreographers Leonardo Barrionuevo and Miriam Larici, Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, and World of Dance contestant Chase Haley Bowden.

Two of these three contestants will move on to the finale, which will premiere on August 10 where both the finalists must give five earth shattering performances before the studio audience decides their fate and decides who takes home the grand prize of $100,000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far