Why did Lindsay Arnold quit DWTS? Cause explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is set to premiere on September 19 with its latest installment on Disney+ after being on the ABC network for over three decades. However, this is not the only change this season.

Professional ballroom and Latin dancer Lindsay Arnold has decided to step away from the show. The dancer was previously a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and has been a choreographer on DWTS for the past decade. She announced her departure on Instagram on August 31 and said:

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season.”

The dancer decided to take a step back from the show to focus on herself and her family. She called the decision “one of the hardest” to make and expressed her excitement about the new season.

Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on Disney+ for the first time since its inception 30 years ago. The show is set to get more celebrities to dance to different tunes and types. It pairs celebrities with choreographers to win the judges' and the audience’s hearts.

Lindsay Arnold has been a part of DWTS for the past 10 years. Viewers first saw her on the show as a pro dancer after appearing in So You Think You Can Dance Season 9 and reaching the Top 4. While the dancer has enjoyed her time on the show, she has decided not to return to the latest installment in order to focus on her family.

Arnold announced her exit with an Instagram post saying that she is going to be the biggest fangirl of the season and that she is very excited to see all her friends on it.

She further said:

"Don't worry I'll still be here sharing all the things about motherhood, touching more on our TTC journey, continuing work over on my workout program The Movement Club, and so much more!"

The post received love and support from fans and friends alike. Nikki Bell, from DWTS Season 25 commented that the pro will be missed a lot and praised Arnold for being a good mother and sending love to her and the family. Sean Spicer, Lindsay’s partner in 2019 said:

"It was an honor to be your partner. I saw every day how caring, patient and kind you are. The show was better for you and now Sam and Sage get you full time.”

The 28-year-old dancer from Utah started dancing at the age of four after her mother enrolled her in dance lessons to help find her a hobby. By the age of eight, she had begun entering ballroom competitions as well.

Arnold appeared on DWTS: Juniors as a mentor to Rylee Arnold with partner Miles Brown and was placed 2nd.

Lindsay Arnold is not the only pro dancer to have taken a leave from the show ahead of its season premiere.

Sharna Burgess also announced that she will not be returning to the dance competition show. The dancer recently welcomed her son Zane with Brian Austin Green and said that she isn't ready to be away from her baby for a minimum of 10 hours every day.

She also said that she’s a full time breastfeeding mother who is in love with being a mom and does not want to limit her time with her son.

DWTS Season 31 is set to premiere on September 19 on Disney+ after being a part of The ABC Network for over 30 years.

Edited by Madhur Dave