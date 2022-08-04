When will Dancing with the Stars Season 31 release contestants’ list? Premiere date, hosts, judges and more explored

After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, Dancing with the Stars is coming up with Season 31 on Disney+, making it the first-ever live show on the streaming platform. The new season will premiere on September 19, 2022. The contestants' list for Dancing with the Stars will reportedly be revealed this September 8 on Good Morning America.

The dance competition first aired on June 1, 2005, and recently concluded its season 30 on ABC, but now the show will be back with new contestants, new streaming service, and a new co-host next month.

Tyra Banks to host Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars with a new co-host

Tyra Banks joined Dancing with the Stars in 2020 as host and executive producer of the show. She replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the show.

The former supermodel will host season 31 of the competition along with season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro. Speaking about co-hosting the show, Fresh Prince of Bel Air star said in a statement:

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Banks is equally excited to host the show with "fun-loving, longtime friend" Ribeiro, whom she has known since she was "19 years old."

The judging panel will be the same as the previous season. Professional ballroom dancer Len Goodman, choreographer and dancer Carrie Ann Inaba, dancer and actor Derek Hough, and Latin dancer Bruno Tonioli will judge the new contestants on the show.

Who is Dancing with the Stars new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro?

The 50-years-old Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro is an American actor, director, television host, comedian, and television personality, who was DWTS season 19 winner of Mirrorball champion in 2014.

He has acted and directed many television shows and films, including America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition, Things We Do for Love, and Silver Spoons, among others.

The father of four kids is "super excited" to co-host with Tyra "and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends." Speaking about what he will bring to the show as a co-host, he told People:

“My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me. I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them.”

Further adding:

“And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

Dancing with the Stars season 31 will stream live on Disney+.

