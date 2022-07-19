"Too spicy for the streaming platform" - Joe Rogan voices support for comedian Andrew Schulz's new comedy special

Long-time friend of Joe Rogan and fellow comedian Andrew Schulz has hit back at Amazon for refusing to air his comedy special.

Schulz filmed a comedy special titled 'INFAMOUS' that was due to be aired on either Amazon or Netflix. According to TMZ, Amazon was the highest bidder but then pulled out of the deal because he refused to remove/censor some of the material.

The 38-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands by buying the rights to his special and selling it to customers on his own website. Schulz has reportedly already earned over $1million and is expected to earn more than what he would have if Amazon had purchased the special.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share his support for his friend Andrew Schulz:

"My brother @andewschulz made a hilarious comedy special, but it was too spicy for the streaming platform to air, so he bought it back from them, and is selling it directly to the people. I was there when he was filming it, and the sh*t is f*****g hysterical. Support wild comedy! Head on over to http://theandrewschulz.com to purchase it!"

Fans may also recognize Andrew Schulz for his podcast Flagrant, which has interviewed MMA stars such as Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya and Joe Rogan himself.

Joe Rogan reacts to WNBA star Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

Earlier this year, WNBA player Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for possession of drugs. The drug in question is a container of vape liquid that contains traces of cannabis oil. Griner has pleaded guilty to the incident but has maintained that she packed the cartridges into her bag by accident.

The 31-year-old has been held in Russia for over 150 days while the US and Russia continue to be stuck at an impass in deciding if, when or how the athlete will return home.

Joe Rogan had his say on the situation on a recent episode of his podcast:

“F*ck, that’s horrible. It’s over nothing. It’s like she’s the clearest form of a political prisoner...It’s a publicity thing they’re showing their big d**k. It’s like f**k you, we’ll just keep your girl and lock her up in a cage, f**k you."

The UFC color commentator blamed the issue on Russia's conflict with Ukraine, adding:

"I would like them to work this out, but I think it’s part of a bigger problem. The bigger problem is that Russia has invaded Ukraine."

Watch the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience here:

