"I threw away all my LeBrons" - Brendan Schaub slams LeBron James in the wake of the Brittney Griner controversy

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has admitted he threw away all of his LeBron James sneakers and merchandise after the basketball player's recent comments caused controversy.

James is under fire this week for 'disrespecting' the United States in a short clip of the trailer for one of the upcoming episodes of his HBO show The Shop. In the clip, the 37-year-old discusses the recent events surrounding Bittney Griner, a women's basketball player who is currently being detained in Russia.

'King James' wondered whether or not Griner would even want to return to the US because after 110 days, she still hasn't been brought home:

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

Brendan Schaub has responded to the NBA legend on the latest episode of The Fighter and The Kid, admitting that he's had to throw away memorabilia of his former favorite player:

"LeBron's dumb*ass on his HBO goes, 'If I'm here [Brittney Grimer], I wouldn't want to come back to America the way they're treating her'... Me and my brother would fight about LeBron James. He was my favorite, but I can't stand this dude now. I threw away all my LeBrons. I had the first LeBrons, I threw them. I don't f**k with him."

Brendan Schaub believes only Conor McGregor has the power to pick his fights in the UFC

Conor McGregor's highlight anctipated UFC return has left fans with only one question on their mind. Who will the former champ-champ face?

Multiple fighters, including Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal, have thrown their names into the mix. As of now, there has been no official word from the UFC or McGregor himself about an opponent.

Discussing the 33-year-old's return, Brendan Schaub admitted that McGregor is likely the only fighter on the roster that can pick and choose his opponents, thanks to his drawing power.

'Big Brown' said:

"They might come to Conor and go, 'Alright dude, uh, we can do the Chandler thing or do you want on Diaz?' But either way, you know, 'This is what we're thinking in this time frame—which would you rather go with?'... That's Conor, nobody else."

'Notorious' is expected to return at 170lbs. Both Chandler and Oliveira have expressed their desire to make the step up a weightclass and face McGregor. As of yet, we don't know when the Dublin-born fighter will return to the octagon.

