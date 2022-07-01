What is Sharna Burgess’ net worth? Dancing With the Stars choreographer welcomes baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green

Australian ballroom dancer and DWTS choreographer Sharna Burgess is a mom now. The dancer, whose net worth is $3 million, welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

This is Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Austin Green's fifth child. He welcomed his first child, Kassius, two decades back with his Beverly Hills castmate Vanessa Marcil in 2002. He then became parents to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Sharna Burgess reveals baby arrived earlier than the due date

The 37-years-old Sharna Burgess shared the happy news with the world via her Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, revealing the son's name as "Zane Walker Green." She even revealed that the newborn arrived a few days earlier than the scheduled date, "on or around the 4th of July".

Green's kids, who are very close to Burgess, were also "super excited" to welcome their baby brother. While speaking about his kid's reaction to People in June, he said:

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!. [The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Green knows that his girlfriend will be an "amazing mother" as she shares a great bond with all his four kids. He eagerly awaited to see Burgess become a mother for the first time and share all the experiences. He told the outlet:

"It's a dream. I can't wait to smell [the baby] and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time. All of these firsts that I've never experienced. My heart genuinely can't wait to meet him."

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's relationship timeline

In early December 2020, Burgess hinted that she was "dating" someone special but did not reveal much. Green and Burgess then went Instagram official in January 2021. Sharing how dating during the pandemic helped their relationship grow, she told Entertainment Tonight:

“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could. It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

Burgess and With Brian Austin Green podcast cohost first announced their pregnancy in February with a maternity photoshoot while they vacationed in Hawaii.

