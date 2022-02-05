How did Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess meet? Inside their love story as couple set to welcome first child together

On Friday, February 4, photos showcased Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green and Dancing with the Stars member Sharna Burgess expecting their first child together. The couple posed for their official photoshoot while on vacation in Hawaii.

This would be the fifth child for Green and the first for Burgess. The news of the two expecting a child comes a month after Green's ex-wife Megan Fox's engagement to musical artist Machine Gun Kelly.

liz @ElizabethFair I know everyone’s obsessed w/ mgk and Megan but Brian Austin green just announced him and @SharnaBurgess are pregnant and I am 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 I know everyone’s obsessed w/ mgk and Megan but Brian Austin green just announced him and @SharnaBurgess are pregnant and I am 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

Green and Fox co-parent 19-year-old son Kassius (from Green's prior relationship), Noah Shannon (9), Bodhi Ransom (7), and Journey River (5). Green had the latter three children with Fox.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess reportedly first met in a coffee shop

In June last year, Green and Burgess disclosed numerous aspects of their relationship in an exclusive to PEOPLE. Five months after his split from Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green started dating Sharna Burgess in October 2020.

As per the couple's interview with PEOPLE, the two reportedly met in a coffee shop through a mutual friend and had a few dates before the pandemic caused the world to go into lockdown. The 36-year-old ballroom dancer said:

"I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome."

Last year on October 17, Green posted a snap of them together celebrating their one-year anniversary. In the caption, he wrote:

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before."

Green later iterated his feelings to PEOPLE:

"It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."

In December 2020, the couple took a vacation to Hawaii, and a month later, they debuted as a couple on Instagram. The couple also participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 30 and received 24 out of 40 on their first dance. Later in October last year, the pair got eliminated from the competition.

According to Brian Austin Green, his children love Sharna Burgess. In a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, 48-year-old Green said:

"My kids love her. It's a win-win right now."

Burgess was quick to return the compliment, labeling Green's children as "amazing."

