Sarah Michelle Gellar's children: All about her and Freddie Prinze Jr's kids as family enjoy Hawaiian vacation

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took a trip to Hawaii with her children and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

On January 6, 2022, the 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos. In them, Gellar can be seen enjoying family time with her husband and kids Charlotte Grace and Rocky, whose faces have been concealed for privacy.

Captioning the series, Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was reliving her trip by looking at the vacation pictures while sitting at home.

In one of the snaps, the family can be seen posing for the camera together with the ocean in the backdrop.

In another, Sarah Michelle Gellar selfie is seen with her Scooby Doo co-star and husband Prinze as part of a selfie taken by the former.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress and Freddie Prinze Jr. tied the knot in 2002, after they met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

All about Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have two kids - a daughter and a son.

After being married for seven years, the pair welcomed their first child, Charlotte Grace Prinze, in September 2009. As per Gellar, the 12-year-old Charlotte is seemingly following in her parents' footsteps and has ventured into acting.

In a 2016 Instagram post, Gellar revealed that she and Prinze had tried to convince their daughter to take up some other hobby than performing, but she showed great interest in it:

"She decided to join a musical theatre program for kids from 6-12 and be part of their production of The Lion King. We tried to prepare her, that as she is one of the youngest, she would probably only have a small role . . . but nope . . . meet baby Simba!"

The duo welcomed their second child, Rocky James Prinze, in September 2012, born only six days after daughter Charlotte's birthday.

In October 2020, while talking to news outlet Today, Gellar revealed that Rocky has myopia, which has been progressing rapidly. She said that the Prinze family has a strict no-screen policy at home apart from online classes.

"As soon as school's out, we try to do physical activity outside as a family whether it's hiking or taking a walk or biking or swimming. We've also gotten really into board games."

Speaking to media outlet Us Weekly, the Cruel Intentions actress also spoke about their decision to keep their children away from social media.

"You have to be okay with what you're putting out there and be able to stand behind that. I just don't think they're at an age where they can really comprehend that."

On the professional front, Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in Elisabeth Holm's upcoming television series titled Hot Pink.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee