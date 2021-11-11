"She got pissed off at my wife," – former WWE writer on reaction to The Rock turning heel

Freddie Prinze Jr. was considered an exemplary addition to the WWE creative team due to his work ethic. A wrestling fan at heart, the She's All That star is known for working well with his crew and superstars alike.

Freddie's relationship with WWE bolstered when he became a member of the creative team. He remained an avid supporter of the company until they parted ways in 2012

In an interview with People, Prinze Jr. revealed amusing details about his grandmother being vexed at his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar (star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer).

"I remember my wife did a movie with Dwayne Johnson, and Dwayne's [WWE] character, The Rock, turned his back on the people and became what was known as the corporate champion, and all the fans hated him. When my grandma found out that Sarah was doing a movie with him, she got pissed off at my wife for siding with the corporation and not the people. She was genuinely upset and mad at her. I think till the day she died But that's how serious [she] took it."

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock's electric debut, WWE will be celebrating The People's Champion throughout November.

The Great One made his memorable debut in November 1996 under the name Rocky Maivia. He teamed up with Jake Roberts, Barry Windham, and Marc Mero to face Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Crush in a four-on-four Survivor Series Elimination match.

There has been talk of The Brahma Bull appearing at the 2021 Survivor Series, but it seems he will be absent due to his unyielding schedule. His latest movie, Red Notice, will release worldwide on 17th November. It stars Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot in leading roles.

