Georgina Rodriguez, Victoria Beckham and more: 7 richest WAGS in football

It's quite common for footballers to have extremely successful and famous partners. Some footballers have partners who are way more prosperous than they are and that's saying something.

The incredibly high wage they earn and the popularity they enjoy place footballers in the dating circles of the rich and the elite. So naturally, they end up dating or marrying people who are financially well sorted. Footballers marrying pop stars, TV presenters, models or even authors is pretty commonplace.

But who among them is the richest? Without further ado, let's take a look at the seven richest WAGS in football today.

#7 Wanda Icardi - £3 million

FC Internazionale v SK Rapid Wien - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Wanda Icardi is a woman of many talents. She is a TV personality, entrepreneur and model who also acts as the agent of her famous husband Mauro Icardi. She also owns her own cosmetics range. Wanda has over 13 million followers on Instagram.

She was earlier married to Maxi Lopez, who used to play with her current husband Icardi. Wanda left Lopez in 2013 and married Icardi the following year. The love triangle was all over the news during that time and it increased Wanda's popularity.

#6 Oriana Sabatini - £4 million

Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala (photo cred: Goal.com)

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini have been dating since 2018. She is a famous South American pop star and is the eldest daughter of Argentina actor and businessman Osvaldo Sabatini and Catherine Fulop, a Venezuelan actress

Oriana has acted in three movies and has released two albums as well. In January 2021, she came out as bisexual but also revealed that she plans on marrying her current boyfriend Dybala.

#5 Christine Lampard - £5 million

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Christine Lampard was already a famous personality by the time she started seeing Frank Lampard. Christine, now 43, is a Northern Irish broadcaster famous for hosting shows with Adrian Chiles like Daybreak and The One Show.

Christine also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 and hosted Dancing on Ice between 2012 and 2014. The pair got married in 2015 and have three children together.

#4 Perrie Edwards - £6 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Perrie Edwards got her first shot of fame as a member of the British group Little Mix, one of the best-selling girl group acts in recent times. The 29-year-old is the girlfriend of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie and co. left Simon Cowell's Syco label four years ago in pursuit of more creative freedom and independence. Last year, the 29-year-old became the female ambassador for lifestyle performance brand "Supreme Nutrition".

#3 Georgina Rodriguez - £7 million

CR7 Play It Cool Fragrance Lauch

The gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner. The 28-year-old has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2016 and is one of the most popular models in the world with 39 million followers on Instagram.

She owns her own fashion brand called OM by G. Georgina has modeled for famous comparines like Nova Gente, VIP, Lux, LOVE and Women's Health. She has two children with Ronaldo.

#2 Coleen Rooney - £14 million

England v United States - International Friendly

Coleen Rooney is an English television personality. She has been married to the legendary Wayne Rooney since 2008 and the pair have four children together. She has also written columns for magazines like Closer and Ok!.

She made her own series called 'Coleen's Real Women' for ITV. Coleen also authored a four-book series called 'Coleen Style Queen' between 2008 and 2010. She was recently in the news over a legal battle against Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy for leaking restricted posts on her social media.

#1 Victoria Beckham - £360 million

Los Angeles Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue

'Posh Spice' of the the world-famous girl group Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham is the undisputed winner when it comes to wealth among WAGs. Victoria is an icon and has her own fashion label and is also one of the most recognizable English celebrities.

She has been married to David Beckham since 1999 and the duo are widely regarded as one of the best looking celebrity couples on the planet. The pair have four children together. She has 30 million followers on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith