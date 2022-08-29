Who are the six dancing pros returning to Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

Six professional dancers will compete in the new season of Dancing With the Stars, which will premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The new season of Dancing With the Stars will most likely be ad-free. It is being produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

There will be some intense dance routines in the upcoming season that will keep viewers glued to the screen. Professional dancers Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov will return for Season 31. Let's get to know them a bit more.

All about Dancing With the Stars Season 31 six dancing pros

1) Artem Chigvintsev

The Russian-American professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, specializes in Latin dancing and is the only pro dancer to have won both Dancing With the Stars and the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing. He appeared on the season 18 of Dancing with the Stars as a member of the Dance Troupe but was promoted to professional dancer on season 19. He won the Mirror Ball Trophy for season 29 with Canadian television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe as his partner.

2) Brandon Armstrong

American professional dancer Brandon Armstrong first joined Dancing With the Stars as a troupe member in season 24 and remained so until season 26. He became a pro in season 27. Brandon started dancing at 12 after moving to Utah from California. He had been trained with renowned ballroom dancers namely Corky Ballas, and Shirley Ballas.

3) Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke, an American dancer, model, television host, and two-time champion, is the first female professional to win the show. Burke won her first Mirror Ball with 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey in season 2. She went on to win Season 3 of the dance competition with retired football player Emmitt Smith.

4) Witney Carson

Witney Carson, an American professional Latin ballroom dancer and choreographer, first gained attention when she appeared on So You Think You Can Dance season 9 at the age of 18. She, too, began as a troupe dancer on the show in seasons 16 and 17, and was later promoted to professional partner in season 18. Her and her partner Alfonso Ribeiro won Season 19 of the show.

5) Daniella Karagach

American dancer Daniella Karagach became a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in 2019, winning her first Mirrorball trophy in season 30 with Iman Shumpert, a professional basketball player. In January 2009, Karagach began a dance partnership with Pasha Pashkov. As a team, they were seven-time United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions.

6) Pasha Pashkov

Pasha Pashkov is an American Ballroom dancer and choreographer. He is well known for his appearance in Season 2 of World of Dance on NBC. Pasha started learning dancing at 11 in his school in Russia. He was paired with Daniella Karagach in 2009, and they won several competitions together.

They represented the United States in the Ballroom World Championship in Germany in November 2010, as well as the World Cup in Korea and other competitions. After four years of dating, Pashkov and Karagach married in 2014.

Other details of Dancing With the Stars Season 31

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will join host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for the new season.

The dance troupe for season 31 consists of Ezra Sosa, Alexis Warr and Sasha Farber, Kateryna Klishyna.

Stream Disney+ on Monday, September 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET to watch the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 31.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal