Who is Charli D’Amelio’s mom Heidi? Mother-daughter duo all set to join Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast

Famous social media personalities Heidi and Charli D’Amelio, will be seen on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. TikTok star Charli's mom, Heidi, is a photographer and former model.

As per Us Weekly, both of them will compete against each other for the mirror ball in the reality series. Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Disney+ in September.

In July, Ingrid Meilan, Dancing with the Stars publicist, confirmed that Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba will return as judges for Season 31.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks will return as host of the dance show with co-host Alfonso Ribiero, who was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars' Season 19. In a July statement, Ribiero said:

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

All about Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast Charli D’Amelio, Heidi, and their family

With more than 100 million followers, Charli D’Amelio is one of the most famous personalities who are followed on TikTok. She posted her first dance video on TikTok in June 2019, which subsequently went viral.

Following her success, her sister Dixie D’Amelio also joined social media and garnered more than 50 million followers in a few months. Dixie is the eighth most-followed individual on the social media platform.

Post their success, the sisters landed various sponsorship deals with brands such as Hollister and EOS cosmetics, appeared in commercials, attended Paris Fashion Week and released music. Speaking about their newfound success, the sisters told Us Weekly in July 2020

“We’re lucky to have an incredible support system. Our mom and dad are so active in balancing our schedules and making sure that we always prioritize school and work first.”

The sisters even credit their success to their unofficial momager Heidi for overseeing business deals and dishing out advice behind the scenes. In 2020, Dixie told ELLE.

"I always know she 100 percent has my back and is in my corner.”

Their mother, Heidi, is also on Tik Tok, where she posts her lip-syncing and diet-related videos along with her daughters video’s for her more than nine million followers. Heidi is also a fitness enthusiast and personal trainer and often posts her fitness mantras on her Instagram, which have more than two million followers.

Both Heidi and Charlie a background in dance. In an interview with Elle in 2020, Heide said:

“Charli has been dancing since she was really young, and when she turned 13, she started taking the train into New York City [for dance classes] with 25 year olds [dancing] to the music they listen to now.”

Their father, Marc, is also on Tik Tok and has more than 10 million followers. Before hogging the limelight, Marc unsuccessfully ran for Connecticut State Senate, initially as a Republican candidate and later as an Independent in 2018.

The family is also well-known for their television series, The D’Amelio Show, podcast Marc & Heidi, The Other D’Amelios, and YouTube channel The D'Amelio Family, which has more than a million subscribers.

