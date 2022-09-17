Who is Dawn from The Great British Bake Off 2022? Contestant receives flak online for her previous job under Boris Johnson

The Great British Bake Off 2022, which premiered on September 13, 2022, at 8 pm on Channel 4, started with 12 bakers showcasing their baking skills in the famous white Bake Off tent in Welford Park. But one of the contestants, Dawn, received flak online from fans of the show after they learned that she had worked under the former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

While introducing the baker, Presenter Noel Fielding said on the program:

"Dawn, a former project manager for Boris Johnson, lives in Bedfordshire where she entertains granddaughter Emmy with her hand modelled sugar figurines."

However, fans of the show were not happy with the reveal that Dawn previously worked as a project manager for Boris Johnson. Many took to Twitter saying that they have no respect for the contestant and that she might lose The Great British Bake Off 2022.

mais @420maisit When Dawn said she was a project manager for Boris Johnson I just lost all respect sorry babes #gbbo When Dawn said she was a project manager for Boris Johnson I just lost all respect sorry babes #gbbo

All about Dawn from The Great British Bake Off 2022

Dawn is a 60-year-old IT manager from Bedfordshire who is participating in the new season of The Great British Bake Off. She is also a mother of three, stepmother of two, and gran/step-gran of four, and lives with her partner, Trevor.

Dawn loves to bake, especially the challenge of baking illusion cakes. She is a pro at making lace patterns on biscuits. Lemon, salted caramel, and anything nutty are her favorite flavors in baking.

Dawn never imagined she would be selected for the new season of The Great British Bake Off. But to her surprise, she did get selected and was thrilled to be part of the competition. She said:

"I dreamt about it but did I really? No, not in a million years! I just remember saying, 'Oh my word!' Or possibly something less polite! I had goosebumps and was shaking like a leaf!”

But during her first week, she was absolutely delighted to be part of her team and bake in the white tenet. She said:

"The absolute joy that emanates from every single person involved in the show is delightful. It was lovely meeting lots of people who had been speaking to me regularly in the run-up.”

Further adding:

"Then getting to know my fellow bakers, everyone was so unique, our shared passion for baking was terrific and we just laughed constantly even though we were petrified! And the grounds are so incredibly beautiful.”

But her professional background was not appreciated by fans of the show.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 baker Dawn receive online flak

After learning that Dawn previously worked under Boris Johnson, many fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure with her participation.

Andrew Yee @AndrewYee2 Caught up w/ 1st episode of new season of Bake Off. My fav baker is probably Syabira. Thought Dawn could have been potentially the baker everyone liked - but then they revealed she used to be Boris Johnson's project manager. Surprised Dawn didn't tell them to keep it quiet! #GBBO Caught up w/ 1st episode of new season of Bake Off. My fav baker is probably Syabira. Thought Dawn could have been potentially the baker everyone liked - but then they revealed she used to be Boris Johnson's project manager. Surprised Dawn didn't tell them to keep it quiet! #GBBO

jubilant jules @nolanleaks bake off just casually dropping horrifying facts like “he’s a nuclear scientist who loves baking and dressing up as 1980s horror film killers” and “she worked for boris johnson” #GBBO bake off just casually dropping horrifying facts like “he’s a nuclear scientist who loves baking and dressing up as 1980s horror film killers” and “she worked for boris johnson” #GBBO

Carrie Walsh @carrie_walsh_ “Dawn a former project manager for Boris Johnson” sorry what? His name isnt allowed on #GBBO “Dawn a former project manager for Boris Johnson” sorry what? His name isnt allowed on #GBBO

Rhys @rdh____ Someone who worked for Boris Johnson???? in the bake off tent????? On my television????? #GBBO Someone who worked for Boris Johnson???? in the bake off tent????? On my television????? #GBBO https://t.co/A1C9wqvPIu

aster 🍂 @hijinkery_ #gbbo as soon as she opened her mouth i knew i wouldn't like her and then she was boris johnson's project manager as soon as she opened her mouth i knew i wouldn't like her and then she was boris johnson's project manager 💀 #gbbo

matthew zee-miller @MattZeeMiller

take your cake and leave please When revealed there's a project manager for Boris on the show.. #GBBO take your cake and leave please When revealed there's a project manager for Boris on the show.. #GBBO take your cake and leave please 😉 https://t.co/MVv4szZQHn

E🍂🎃 @emmsloux

Problem solved 🤷🏻‍♀️ Couldn’t decide who I didn’t like on Bake Off this year, until they said Dawn was a former project manager for Boris..Problem solved 🤷🏻‍♀️ #GBBO Couldn’t decide who I didn’t like on Bake Off this year, until they said Dawn was a former project manager for Boris..Problem solved 🤷🏻‍♀️ #GBBO

MARCUS. 🇧🇧🏳️‍🌈 @marcusjdl “Dawn is a former project manager for Boris Johnson” May her cakes BURN #GBBO “Dawn is a former project manager for Boris Johnson” May her cakes BURN #GBBO

About The Great British Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off started on September 13, 2022, with 12 new bakers who will bake to win the show. Contestants who participated in the first episode were:

Abdul, Electronics Engineer, 29 Rebs, Masters Student, 23 Maxy, Architectural Assistant, 29 Janusz, Headteacher PA, 34 Carole, Supermarket Cashier, 59 Maisam, Student and Sales Assistant, 18 Kevin, Music Teacher, 33 James, Nuclear Scientist, 25 Sandro, Nanny, 30 Syabira, Cardiovascular Researcher, 32 Will, Former Charity Director, 45 Dawn, IT Manager, 60

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were back in the baking competition along with presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas to judge the baked items.

In episode 1, contestant Will was eliminated after the final showstopper challenge after he failed to impress the judges with a miniature 3D replica of a home he lived in.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. It's also known as The Great British Baking Show in the US and streams on Netflix.

