The Great British Baking Show 2022 (Season 10): Meet the judges of Netflix’s show

The Great British Baking Show is set to return on Netflix with a diverse list of contestants comprising amateur bakers from across the UK. They set out to win Star Baker every week and to find out who amongst them is the best amateur baker in the country.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are returning as co-hosts, along with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as leading judges.

Netflix’s description of The Great British Baking Show Season 10 reads:

"The Great British Baking Show Season 10 will premiere on Sept. 16, kicking off a 10-weeks-long baking battle. For those uninitiated in the sugary ways of the show, here’s how it goes down. "

It continues:

"Each episode of Baking Show includes three parts: a signature challenge (which asks bakers to quickly whip up their own interpretation of a dish), a technical challenge (where bakers must follow the same surprise recipe) and a showstopper challenge (where the resulting bake should be showstopping)."

The show is set to premiere in the UK on September 13 and on Netflix for the American audience on September 16.

Meet the judges of The Great British Baking Show before the show’s Netflix debut

The UK-based baking competition will welcome two longtime celebrities, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, to “judge the cakes, pies, and unexpected confectionaries” of the 12 bakers set to compete in the show.

Prue Leith

As her social media bio suggests, the “cook turned novelist” is a necklace lover. Leith is one of the United Kingdom’s most renowned restaurateurs and caterers and a well-known TV cook and culinary writer.

The Great British Baking Show judge was born in South Africa in 1940 and started her own business supplying lunches in 1960. This turned into Leith’s Good Good, her catering company. On her journey to become one of the biggest names in the culinary world, she opened her Michelin-starred restaurant, Leith’s, in 1969.

The Great British Baking Show judge believes in making a difference and has played an active part in the education industry and charity. She founded Leith’s School of Food and Win to train amateur and professional chefs and was also a director of British Rail, Safeway, and Whitbread, among others.

Apart from appearing on The Great British Baking Show, she was also a judge on BBC’s Great British Menu and Best of Britain.

Paul Hollywood

The sculptor turned baker comes from “a long line of bakers.” He was persuaded by his father to enter the kitchen and became a head baker at many reputed hotels before eventually earning the reputation as one of the finest artisan bakers in the United Kingdom.

The Great British Baking Show judge has been a part of the show since its inception and has also judged the US version of the show, ABC’s The Great American Baking Show.

Apart from baking, Hollywood is passionate about vintage cars that were showcased during his show Car Nation. His first book, 100 Great Breads, was voted Top Bread and Pastry Book by Gourmand Academy. His second book, How to Bake, ranked among the top three bestseller lists.

The 12 bakers set to compete in The Great British Baking Show are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabira, and Will.

The show will premiere on September 16 and drop weekly episodes every Friday, with the season finale set to air on November 18 on Netflix.

Edited by Piyush Bisht