What time will Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 9 air on ABC? Final guess-off, release date, and more

Claim to Fame Season 1, Episode 9 will air at 10:00 pm ET on Monday, September 5 on TLC. The show will feature the final guess-off with the four remaining players.

The 2-night finale of Claim to Fame will begin on Monday and then air its exciting last episode on Tuesday, September 6 at 10 p.m ET, revealing the winner of the $100,000 grand prize.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the synopsis of the show's new episode, titled A Blind Dog in a Meatshed, reads,

“After a dramatic Guess Off, the remaining four housemates grapple with loyalty, betrayal and their moral compasses while inching closer to victory. The challenge tests the contestants’ knowledge about the celebrity relatives with clues pointing to their nicknames, careers, celebrity romances and TV appearances."

It further reads,

"For a second week in a row, the winner does not receive immunity but does receive the final wine room clue. The final Guess Off before the finale is an emotional one in the penultimate episode.”

All about Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 9

Lark, Pepper, L.C., and Logan, the final four contestants, are now competing for the grand cash prize. Only one of them will be crowned the winner of Claim to Fame.

In Episode 9, the remaining four contestants will play a game to see "how clued in" they are about their contender's profile. In the challenge, each player will play a game board, "one for each" of their fellow players.

Each column will consist of four categories: nicknames, careers, celebrity romances, and TV appearances. There will also be different tiles with "words or phrases to fit those categories." Only a few of the words or phrases will be connected to each of their celebrity relatives, while others will be fake.

Each contestant will have to play individually and put the correct tiles in front of the correct category for each of their opponents. When done, players have to hit the red button to check their scores.

The clues will light up green if the tiles are in the correct place and red if they are placed incorrectly. The contestants will have five minutes to play the game. The winner of the challenge will not receive immunity but will receive the final wine room clue.

In the preview, Logan is seen discussing the results with L.C. and Pepper after the challenge, in his room, trying to figure out Lark’s celebrity relative. The discussion, however, confuses all three. The situation turns stressful in the final guess-off, as Lark is sure that "L.C. and Logan might figure out" who she is related to.

The champion of Claim to Fame will be declared on Tuesday night, in an episode titled Truth or Dare. The synopsis of Tuesday's episode reads:

“A shocking twist brings familiar faces back to the house who attempt to influence the game one last time; one competitor outsmarts the rest and takes home the $100,000 prize.”

So far, Season 1 has seen the dramatic exit of Chuck Norris' grandson, Maxwell (disqualified after being caught with a cell phone), Michael (Zendaya's cousin, Cubb Coleman), X (Laverne Cox's twin brother M Lamar), Brittany (Brett Favre's daughter), Dominique (Al Sharpton's daughter), Kai (Tiffany Haddish's sister Jasmine English), Amara (Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter) and Louise (Adria Biles, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' sister)

Who will be eliminated next and who will win Claim to Fame season 1? Tune in on Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm ET on ABC to find out the answer.

Edited by Babylona Bora