Who is X? Claim to Fame contestant identity revealed to be Laverne cox's twin brother after elimination on Episode 3

Claim to Fame aired a brand new episode on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 pm ET on ABC. Kevin and Frankie Jonas returned to television screens with yet another interesting challenge that would require the contestants to go out of their way to level up in the game.

In an unexpected twist this week, X was the next contestant to be eliminated from the show. His identity was revealed by Lark, who guessed him to be related to Laverne Cox. She guessed it right as X confessed that he was indeed the actress' twin brother M. Lamar.

Who is M. Lamar? More about Claim to Fame's contestant X

On this week's episode of Claim to Fame, Lark ended up being the guesser after losing the challenge. A majority of the votes asked her to guess the identity of a celebrity relative. While most of the house was sure that Lark would Brittany, in a surprise twist, she choseto reveal X's identity and saved herself from elimination when she guessed it correctly.

X revealed himself to be Laverne Cox's twin brother M. Lamar. The star had played a part in Cox's famous Orange Is The New Black (OITNB) series, which follows the converging lives of prison inmates as they serve their sentences. Cox played a trans woman on the show, but her backstory featured her character, Burset, before transitioning, which was played by Lamar.

The Claim to Fame contestant has since then focused on multimedia work and music and has a complicated style that he described to the New York Times as “gothic-devil-worshiping-free-black-man-blues tradition.” He is also deeply rooted in activism, having been a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"X deserved to win": Fans taken aback at M. Lamar's elimination

Many fans were caught off-guard at the surprise reveal in this week's episode of Claim to Fame. While some of them spoke about remembering his character on OITNB, others felt that he did not deserve to be eliminated.

Sarina🍀💙 @sarinamay93 Before #ClaimToFame I didn’t even know Laverne Cox was a twin! You learn something new everyday Before #ClaimToFame I didn’t even know Laverne Cox was a twin! You learn something new everyday

JaseToTheG @JaseToTheG I remember X played pre Transition Sophia on OITNB flashback #claimtofame I remember X played pre Transition Sophia on OITNB flashback #claimtofame

BK (she/her) @BKBachTakes UGH, I love X's tribute to his sister. I love when people love on Black women out loud. Beautiful moment. #ClaimToFame UGH, I love X's tribute to his sister. I love when people love on Black women out loud. Beautiful moment. #ClaimToFame

R. @thegoodvillain The fact that X is 50 is crazy. He really a vampire #ClaimToFame The fact that X is 50 is crazy. He really a vampire #ClaimToFame

EvaMarieLola @evamarielola I love X on #ClaimToFame and he deserves another show I love X on #ClaimToFame and he deserves another show

What else transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 3?

Still reeling from past eliminations, the cast members started to play their game and soon formed some strong alliances. X and Dominique began by discussing possible guesses on fellow celebrity relatives. When X won the challenge last week, he earned himself a hint that would potentially lead him to guess the identity of one celebrity relative. After talking to Michael, he realized the guess was Brittany's identity.

For the challenge round, host Kevin and Frankie Jonas split them into two teams. The winning team's captain will be safe from the next guess-off, while the losing team will be one of the bottom two to guess their identity in the elimination round. The losing team captain will also nominate a fellow team member for the final guess-off.

Claim to Fame contestants had to spell words like "Doppleganger," "Eulogy," "Scrimmage" and many more that could lead to revealing the identities of fellow cast members. The blue team won the challenge, meaning that Louise was safe from elimination, and Lark, the green team captain, had to choose another member along with her to go into final guess.

In a complete blindside, Lark chose L.C., swaying completely from what she and Dominique had discussed earlier. The plan was to nominate X for the guess-off so he could correctly guess Brittany's identity and send her home. Dominque and X's alliance was overpowered by Brittany's strategy as she had convinced Lark to choose L.C.

Soon after the Claim to Fame challenge, Lark broke out, primarily because she had to be one of the guessers and would probably go home if she was chosen and she guessed wrong. However, she was also upset with Brittany "playing her" into choosing L.C. without her noticing. When confronted, Brittany acted like it wasn't her plan and she thought L.C. had confirmed it.

However, all the other players realized that Brittany was acting and it was time to send her home. L.C. confessed to Michael that she was going to guess Brittany's identity if chosen to be the guesser. Meanwhile, Lark and L.C., being the two guessers at risk of going home, formed their strategy.

In the final round, Claim to Fame contestants chose Lark to guess the hidden identity of a celebrity relative. In a big twist, she chose to reveal X's identity and send him home. She was given a clue to the same by the challenge winner Louise, who marked herself safe from the competition.

Claim to Fame has been extremely popular among viewers, with fans also guessing the celebrity's identities on social media. Moreover, the interesting format of the game has also proven to be a good addition. It will be interesting to see who ends up standing strong in the end and wins the cash prize of $100,000.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Claim to Fame next week on ABC.

