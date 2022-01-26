How did Kathryn Kates die? 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' star passes away at 73

Popular actress Kathryn Kates passed away in Florida on January 22 at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by her representatives at Headline Talent Agency, who issued an official statement saying:

“Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning. She was always incredible brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed.”

Long COVID Killjoy @dangerfishback I am so upset to hear about the passing of Kathryn Kates, an actress of tremendous empathy, vigor and joy. She played “Sheyne” in the 2018 reading of my musical “Rubble Rubble.” She was so kind to me, and I always assumed we’d make something together again. I will miss her. I am so upset to hear about the passing of Kathryn Kates, an actress of tremendous empathy, vigor and joy. She played “Sheyne” in the 2018 reading of my musical “Rubble Rubble.” She was so kind to me, and I always assumed we’d make something together again. I will miss her. 💔 https://t.co/BDM2UioX6r

Elle Jones @ellej0nes The incredible @kathrynjkates passed away. Kathryn Kates was someone I knew via my daughter having worked with her & we kept in touch. I greatly admired her work & she knew it. I told her many times and I’m glad I did - outspoken, true, caring, memorable actress in every part. The incredible @kathrynjkates passed away. Kathryn Kates was someone I knew via my daughter having worked with her & we kept in touch. I greatly admired her work & she knew it. I told her many times and I’m glad I did - outspoken, true, caring, memorable actress in every part.

Kates was mainly known for her appearances in several TV series like Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld, and Law & Order: SVU alongside The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

Kathryn Kates’ cause of death explored

Headline Talent Agency’s representatives confirmed that the Matlock star died of cancer. The type of cancer she had is yet to be revealed, and an official statement is awaited from her friends and family members.

It is unknown if she was at home or hospitalized at the time of death. She is survived by her sister Mallory Kates, an entrepreneur, and her brother Joshua, a psychotherapist.

Life and career as an actress

Kathryn Kates was born in New York, although her date of birth is unknown. She was the second daughter of Louis Kates and actress Madlyn Cates, known for her performance in the 1967 satirical black comedy film, The Producers.

She began her career in Los Angeles and was among the 25 actors who were the founding members of The Colony Theater. They produced award-winning stage productions over the next 25 years, and Kathryn was the co-general member of The Colony with Barbara Beckley.

She appeared in The Colony’s famous productions like The Grapes of Wrath and The Martian Chronicles. The Colony Theater eventually became a very popular theatre known for its high-quality productions.

Kates played the role of Jason Biggs’ mother in the comedy-drama television series Orange Is the New Black. She then appeared as Myrna Birnbaum in the CBS/Showtime pilot Gurland on Gurlan, followed by a pilot for the BET network, Gun Hill, as Bora.

Kathryn’s most memorable role was her recurring appearance in the American sitcom Seinfeld as The Counter Woman. She continued to play recurring roles in various other series like Lizzie McGuire, Pan Am, Judging Amy, Hudson Street, and others.

She then worked on the 2012 romantic comedy Lola Versus with Greta Gerwig, Debra Winger and Bill Pullman in the lead roles. Kates also worked for directors like Don Siegel and Lamont Johnson in the television movie Life of The Party: The Story of Beatrice in 1982.

Achievements

Kathryn Kates received the Drama Logue Award for best actress for her performance as Ruby in Getting Out in 1982 and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Gray Matters as Miriam Berger.

She relocated to New York in 2006 and appeared in many Broadway productions. She toured Europe and worked in some of New York’s best venues like The Public, The Soho Playhouse, La Mama Etc. and more.

