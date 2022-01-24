Who is Diane Davis? 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway star James Snyder fired after being accused of misconduct by co-star

American actor James Snyder, who appeared in the Broadway edition of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been fired from the show.

The news comes to light after Snyder, who plays the lead role of Harry Potter in the show, was subjected to an independent investigation following a complaint lodged by his co-star, Diane Davis.

The producers said that Davis raised a complaint against James Snyder about his "conduct" on November 19, 2021. The 40-year-old actor was suspended after a third-party investigation, but the outcome turned into his official dismissal and termination of contract.

As per the producers, Davis, who plays Harry Potter's wife Ginny, has declined to comment on the matter.

"[She] made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

It remains unclear how long Davis will be absent or what exactly her complaint is.

In an official statement, the Broadway producers of the show said that they are committed to make their workplace safe and inclusive and thus have robust workplace policies for everyone involved.

"This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate.”

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child debuted last year as a two-part show before being reimagined as single-ticket performance this year.

James Snyder has appeared in several other Broadway productions, including Cry-Baby, If/Then, and In Transit. Additionally, he has appeared on episodes of Rizzoli & Isles, Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Good Wife, and Blue Bloods, among other TV shows.

Who is Diane Davis, James Snyder's co-star?

Diane Davis is an American actress and thespian. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and her Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University.

As for her television credits, she first appeared in Law & Order in 1995 as Beth Richie. Davis then went on to appear in Agnes Nixon's All My Children as Anita Sandos. She has also starred in Without a Trace, Fringe, Michael & Michael Have Issues, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, Elementary and Dr. Death.

Aside from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Davis' stage credits include Golden Boy, Festen, Old Acquaintance, etc.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia