What hints did Michael leave about him being Zendaya's relative? Clues explored as contestant gets eliminated on Claim to Fame

Kevin and Frankie Jonas returned to television screens with a new episode of Claim to Fame. The second episode of the hit series aired on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. The unscripted show saw celebrity relatives stay undercover and keep their identities a secret.

This week, players found adequate clues hinting at several possible celebrity relative identities. The biggest guess, however, was about Michael. He provided hints about being Euphoria star Zendaya's relative, following which he was eliminated from the show.

Clues revealing Claim to Fame contestant Michael's elimination: A spider proves to be the biggest hint

In this week's episode, Claim to Fame contestants revealed Michael's identity. He was Zendaya's relative and was the second person to be eliminated from the show. But how did the players pinpoint this contestant?

In the first round of the challenge, Claim to Fame contestants had to identify an object with a sense of feel and write it down. The objects were all clues related to celebrity relatives and included: an orange, a mustache, an olive, a pickle, a gym mat, a belt buckle, a bowl of chili, and so much more.

However, a spider was also among the objects and was the biggest clue to Michael's identity. Secondly, he hadn't established strong alliances on the show and garnered dislike among quite a few contestants, which made him an easy target.

In the episode, Michael made a subsequent mistake, which proved to be the final straw. His opinions were already very vague, but his identity became apparent to the contestants when he revealed that he had a crush on Zendaya and tried to deflect the question about the Euphoria star.

LEEFONTAINE @LEEFONTAINE404 Michael's mouth got him gone. Either u gonna be antisocial or a people person. Can't be both. #ClaimToFame Michael's mouth got him gone. Either u gonna be antisocial or a people person. Can't be both. #ClaimToFame

♡ @realitytvgirly I know he was trying to throw everyone off but it’s still strange as hell that Michael said he has a crush on Zendaya 🫣 #claimtofame I know he was trying to throw everyone off but it’s still strange as hell that Michael said he has a crush on Zendaya 🫣 #claimtofame

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 2?

On this week's episode of ABC's Claim to Fame, the contestants reeled from Maxwell's elimination last week. He was revealed to be Chuck Norris' grandson and was eliminated because he broke the rules of the competition by using his phone to guess celebrities.

The players realized that the game had become even more real, and they had to put their best foot forward to move forward in the competition. Amara and Michael discussed possible guesses from the clues on the wall, while the latter also bonded with X to talk about possible celebrity relatives in the house.

X guessed the most answers correctly and won the challenge. However, Pepper and Dominique were in the bottom two. The contestants then started strategizing, formed alliances, and began to make their guesses on who each celebrity relative might be.

X - Laverne Coxx's relative Michael - Zendaya's relative Brittany - Brett Favre's relative Adria Biles - Simone Biles' relative LC - Forest Whitaker's relative

Later in the episode, Amara revealed clues about Brittany to Michael, who knew exactly who she was. He then went to the other contestants to reveal Brittany's identity. In a confessional, he said:

"I feel like people are starting to choose sides. At this point, I have to change the game for my own sake. And the only way to do that is to have valuable information and give it to the right person."

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC Don't miss The next celebrity relative reveal is so close we can feel it!Don't miss #ClaimtoFame TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. The next celebrity relative reveal is so close we can feel it! 😉 Don't miss #ClaimtoFame TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/AjuzgswaYD

However, he was met with resistance from the cast members, especially L.C., who confessed that she didn't like him because of his lack of care for cast members and just pure focus on playing the game. Eventually, Michael revealed the secret to Dominique. He said that Brittany was Brette Favre's daughter.

Meanwhile, Logan, who was very close to Brittany, tried to convince Pepper to guess Michael's identity - Zendaya's brother. And it worked. In the final round, Pepper was chosen to be the guesser and chose Michael as the target.

The Claim to Fame contestant revealed that Michael was Zendaya's relative, which turned out to be correct.

Cast members are relatives of famous personalities and are here to win. The last standing contestant will receive a grand cash prize of $100,000. Players have opted for nicknames and include Louise, Logan, Dominique, Pepper, X, Amara, Brittany, Kai, L.C, and Lark.

