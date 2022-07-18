What time will Claim To Fame Season 1 Episode 2 air on ABC? Test the senses challenge, release date and more

After a successful premiere episode, ABC's Claim to Fame will be back with yet another episode on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10 pm ET on the television network. The new unscripted show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, challenges the celebrity relatives to go undercover and manage to keep their identity a secret to win a cash prize of $100,000.

Claim to Fame, ABC's newest reality show, was well received across audiences and platforms. The show asked celebrity family members to "step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their fame and fortune."

The 12 players who attempted to hide their identities include: Louise, Michael, Logan, Dominique, Maxwell, Pepper, X, Amara, Brittany, Kai, L.C., and Lark. However, it is important to note that not all of the names are real and were given by contestants to not give away any hints on who their celebrity relative might be.

What to expect from Claim To Fame Season 1 Episode 2

Viewers can expect more secrets to be revealed on this week's episode of Claim to Fame. However, it will not be an easy task considering the remaining contestants have to find clues from the house they live in and attribute it to the hints given by their housemates to figure out who their fellow cast member is.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Along Came a Spider reads:

"After the first elimination, contestants keep their friends close and their secrets closer as new alliances are formed, and more identities are revealed. This week’s challenge tests the senses, giving contestant’s clues about their fellow housemate’s identities they can only feel, not see."

By the end of the episode, a close round of voting in the Voto Booth will end in another elimination with the "remaining contestants one step closer to winning the $100,000 prize."

In the preview clip released by the show, Claim to Fame contestants have possibly discovered who Brittany is, but it is not that simple to crack the code. While Amara gives Michael an efficient clue that hints at the reveal, he thinks he has cracked the code to Brittany's identity but chooses not to give it out that easily to Amara.

"I feel like people are starting to choose sides. At this point, I have to change the game for my own sake. And the only way to do that is to have valuable information and give it to the right person."

However, when the Claim to Fame contestant tries to ask the rest of the members if they wanted to know who Brittany was, he is met with silence. The possibilities of members forming alliances within themselves and planning strategies are endless and therefore it is difficult to guess who might be the next person to be voted out.

Last week's episode saw Brittany win a challenge and choose one out of the bottom two to guess the celebrity relative in the final round. Pepper was chosen to guess and she chose to reveal Maxwell's identity. However, because the latter used his phone, violating the show's regulations, he was automatically eliminated. He was revealed to be Chuck Norris' grandson.

While the Claim to Fame contestants live under one roof and keep their identities a secret, fellow housemates will try to reveal their celebrity relative identities by constantly calculating, strategizing and forming connections with the hints in the house. It will be interesting to see who will remain until the end to win the cash prize and claim their fame.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Claim to Fame on Monday on ABC.

