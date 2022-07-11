Who is Justin Young's twin brother Joey? The Bachelorette suitor claims he can live off cheeseburgers

Joey Young will be among the 32 men vying for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's hearts on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Joey will make his debut on the show alongside his twin brother, Justin. Viewers will have to tune in to see how they fare on their journey to find love with either Rachel or Gabby.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette, hosted by Jesse Palmer, reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

The Bachelorette contestant Joey Young is a "loveable goofball" looking for someone "affectionate, family-oriented and sweet"

As mentioned earlier, Joey Young is all set to appear on Season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside twin brother Justin Young. They will be competing with over 30 other men as they try to impress the leads Rachel and Gabby.

Joey describes himself as a "loveable goofball" in his ABC bio. He is ready to be in a serious relationship and confessed that he is looking for someone "affectionate, family-oriented and sweet."

In the bio, Joey described his ideal woman as follows:

"She should be a good communicator and appreciate a good hug because, according to Joey, his are pretty great. At the end of the day, Joey is looking for someone to build a life with, so hope you're ready ladies!"

Joey revealed that his pastime was hitting the clubs in New York for a night out with his friends or spending some quality time with his brother after a hard day's work.

The Brookfield, Connecticut native can apparently "live off cheeseburgers" and loves go-karting. His bio also states that "nothing makes him happier than winning."

Joey is listed as an assistant account executive at Cadent Medical Group on ZoomInfo.com.

The reality TV newbie doesn't seem to have a LinkedIn profile. He graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical marketing and a master’s degree in business analytics.

The Bachelorette contestant has many pictures with his brother Justin and his mother Lori, who also regularly comments on many of his posts.

The series will provide viewers with more insight into the bond between the brothers as they embark on a quest for love.

It will be another exciting season of The Bachelorette, with Rachel and Gabby looking for love among the 32 suitors trying to impress them. After the heartbreak they faced on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the ladies are determined to find a partner.

Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season pans out for Joey, Justin and the rest of the cast members.

Don't forget to catch the show's Season 19 premiere on Monday, July 11, on ABC.

