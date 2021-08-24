Does Nicholas Brendon have a twin brother? Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star arrested for prescription drugs fraud

On August 18, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) star Nicholas Brendon was arrested for alleged possession of prescription drugs. According to TMZ, the actor was pulled over by an officer of the Terre Haute Police Department for reportedly dangerous driving all over the road. Brendon was apparently under the influence.

The cops also stated that they found a packet with powder residue and medication pills prescribed to the actor. The officer quoted by TMZ said:

"(Nicholas Brendon) appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands."

Furthermore, they also claimed that the star was sweating heavily. The incident took place in Vigo County, Indiana.

After a comprehensive search of Nicholas Brendon's car with the K-9 dog units, prescription drugs addressed to Kelton Schultz were found.

As per TMZ's report, on being questioned about him falsifying his identity, Nicholas Brendon responded that:

"They (Nicholas and Kelton) have the same prescription, and they fill each other's prescription."

It is believed that Brendon used his twin brother's identity or made a fake ID to get more drugs. Police have also backed this theory (per TMZ's report).

The 50-year-old has previously had run-ins with the police in 2014, 2015, and 2017. He was arrested for intoxication (in 2014) and domestic abuse towards his then-girlfriend (in 2015 and 2017).

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Brendon is worth around $3 million, making the plausibility of him allegedly trafficking drugs very shocking.

Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon's twin brother

Kelly Donovan was the set dresser for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and doubled his twin brother Nicholas Brendon in stunts for the show. Donovan also reportedly worked in the art department.

The 50-year old actor and stuntman is technically the older brother of Nicholas Brendon, as he was born three minutes earlier. The actors being identical twins paved the way for them to appear together on-screen in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer titled "The Replacement."

Donovan was also reportedly a stand-in for his brother (who was sick at the time) on the set in an episode called "Intervention."

Kelly's last appearance as an actor was in Rango (2011) writer James Ward Byrkit's film, Coherence (2013). The film also starred his brother Nicholas Brendon.

Both actors reportedly share the same surname, "Schultz." Brendon and Donovan are also siblings to Christian and Kyle Schultz.

