What is Louise's real name? Claim to Fame contestant gets her celebrity relative exposed in Episode 8

Claim to Fame is back with a crucial episode on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour packed time frame had the remaining contestants fight hard for survival as they tried to expose each other's celebrity relative identities. Since its premiere, the daily bouts of drama have made the show extremely engaging for fans.

In this week's episode of Claim to Fame, Louise's identity was exposed, revealing her as Simone Biles' sister. Louise's real name is Adria Biles. As her real identity was out in the open now, the contestant ended up being eliminated from the show.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the reality competition premiered on July 11, 2022, and has been popular among viewers due to its engaging format and exciting challenges. As the remaining players are slated to guess secret identities, deeper alliances are being formed, and stronger gameplay is being formulated. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes the title and a grand cash prize of $100,000.

Fans say Claim to Fame contestant Louise lasted quite long on the show

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Louise's elimination. They were surprised to see how long she lasted in the competition, with every cast member aware of her identity. Unfortunately, the contestant's luck ran out this time.

Nery @MusicStyle101 It’s obvious who Louise was! What a twist to this game #ClaimToFame It’s obvious who Louise was! What a twist to this game #ClaimToFame

𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚢𝚅𝚎𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗 @HuskyBro_Inc It's a MIRACLE that Louise made it as far as she did #ClaimToFame It's a MIRACLE that Louise made it as far as she did #ClaimToFame https://t.co/LgDTkcDc5U

Hey J @jlbspark #ClaimToFame

Of course her sister should be proud of Adria "Louise" making it as far as she did with that face. Of course her sister should be proud of Adria "Louise" making it as far as she did with that face. #ClaimToFame Of course her sister should be proud of Adria "Louise" making it as far as she did with that face.

Cristiana @crissy_cee Now the show is going to get even more intense and harder with Louise being gone… #ClaimToFame Now the show is going to get even more intense and harder with Louise being gone… #ClaimToFame

Emma @emmmajay_ @ClaimToFameABC Why am I literally crying that Louise got out and exposed when we’ve known the whole time 🥹 such a sweet girl #ClaimToFame Why am I literally crying that Louise got out and exposed when we’ve known the whole time 🥹 such a sweet girl #ClaimToFame @ClaimToFameABC

Naves @vulnaviaj #ClaimToFame How is Kevin asking if Logan felt confident about Louise when everyone including the host knows who her sister is considering they look exactly alike How is Kevin asking if Logan felt confident about Louise when everyone including the host knows who her sister is considering they look exactly alike 😂😂😂#ClaimToFame

ashlyn @ash_williams5 What an iconic run. I adore you, Adria “Louise” Biles. #ClaimToFame What an iconic run. I adore you, Adria “Louise” Biles. #ClaimToFame

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 8?

On this week's episode of Claim to Fame, the five remaining contestants, Louise, Logan, Pepper, LC, and Lark, participated in an exciting pop culture challenge that would provide them with more hints about the identity of their fellow celebrity relatives.

The official synopsis of the show titled The Puppies Are Off The Leash reads:

"As the final stretch of the competition approaches, an alliance is solidified between two housemates, while one continues to lead others on with her false identity. The trivia challenge tests pop-culture knowledge, and while the winner isn’t granted immunity, they do get the biggest prize yet when they receive vital information about not one but all of their fellow competitor’s celebrity relatives."

The synopsis further reads:

"A tiebreaker vote at the Guess Off leads to the final four remaining contestants closer to the $100,000 prize."

The Claim to Fame contestants played a rapid-fire pop culture quiz for their first challenge. Six-degree questions led to the identity of the celebrity relative on the board. The players had to answer questions, with the answers spread all over the room in little stars.

The participants of the challenge had to choose the correct star and fit it on the board. From a random bag of balls, the contestant chose which celebrity relative identity would be revealed if they reached the end. Although the winner wouldn't get immunity, they would be awarded the closest clue to guess the identity of all celebrity relatives.

Although both Pepper and LC finished their respective boards, the latter finished it sooner, thereby winning the challenge. Logan and Louise came in last and headed into the guess-off round on Claim to Fame, with one of them potentially at the risk of going home.

Pepper and LC lied about their clues to Logan and Lark, respectively, as they wanted to play safe. While Lark suggested they eliminate Logan because he had gotten comfortable in the game, the latter wanted to guess Louise's (Adria Biles') celebrity identity as they already knew she was related to Simone Biles.

Although LC received the winner's clue about Logan, she failed to guess his identity because she lacked knowledge about country music. She, along with Lark and Logan, decided to put Louise as the guesser.

The final guess-off ended up being a tie and as the challenge winner, LC got to break the draw. She chose Logan to guess, following which he chose to reveal Louise's celebrity relative, who was Simone Biles.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC Thank you for watching We are SO close to the finale we can almost feel it!Thank you for watching #ClaimtoFame We are SO close to the finale we can almost feel it! 🙌 Thank you for watching #ClaimtoFame! 👋 https://t.co/WnMtR5neXQ

Claim to Fame has gotten extremely interesting and intriguing with every episode. Now only four contestants, Logan, LC, Lark, and Pepper, remain. A lot more drama is slated to come this season, and viewers will have to keep watching the series to find out who becomes the champion.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Claim to Fame next week on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10.0ETpm ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das