Who is Dominique's celebrity relative? Claim to Fame contestant gets eliminated after Logan causes a major blindside on Episode 5

Claim to Fame aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. After a major powerplay and a historic blindside by Logan, Dominique was eliminated from the show.

Since the beginning of the Claim to Fame season, Logan and Dominique had established a strong alliance. However, the latter's powerplay was too strong for the rest of the housemates to let her stay. Logan soon discovered her identity and caused a blindside by conveying the information to the guesser, Kai.

Kai correctly revealed Dominique's identity, resulting in the latter's elimination. The contestant evicted was revealed to be the daughter of international civil rights activist, Al Sharpton.

Dominique, aka Domfather's identity is revealed on Claim to Fame

Dominique was termed the "Domfather" by Brittany as the former planned a solid strategy to evict the latter. But tonight wasn't in Dominique's favor as the rest of the housemates planned on evicting the Claim to Fame contestant.

After Kai chose Dominique to be alongside her in the bottom two guess-off round, the house, including Logan, L.C., and Amara, rallied to eliminate Dominique. After Logan discovered Dominique's identity, he and his alliances went to Kai and conveyed the information.

Although Kai wasn't sold on the idea at first, seeing Dominique as a threat, she chose to guess her identity in the final round and succeeded. Dominique was revealed to be the daughter of international civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

Fans applauded Logan for the blindside and took to social media to express their feelings.

sÿd🪐🎴 @slut4buckyb logan completely running through this game w these guesses #ClaimToFame logan completely running through this game w these guesses #ClaimToFame https://t.co/RLolourFAG

kay @__kayahhh logan is sitting SO pretty right now, NO ONE knows who he is and NO ONE is trying to know who he is #ClaimtoFame logan is sitting SO pretty right now, NO ONE knows who he is and NO ONE is trying to know who he is #ClaimtoFame https://t.co/8zfAB3cnQs

day dreamer @ggypsea Logan has quietly supported every major player in the house until he decides to support their downfall. He’s playing chess when they think it’s a card game. #ClaimToFame Logan has quietly supported every major player in the house until he decides to support their downfall. He’s playing chess when they think it’s a card game. #ClaimToFame

Jim Alexander @TheJimAlexander #ClaimToFame Logan is the modern day Sherlock Holmes! Logan is the modern day Sherlock Holmes! 😁 #ClaimToFame

kaylee ❀ @overpassjonas i’m not the biggest fan of country men but logan is smart and such a mood pls don’t kick him off #ClaimToFame i’m not the biggest fan of country men but logan is smart and such a mood pls don’t kick him off #ClaimToFame

dianca 🏠 @diancuh Logan just took out the only person I truly believe would be able to guess his celebrity relative… this man is gonna win the game. #ClaimToFame Logan just took out the only person I truly believe would be able to guess his celebrity relative… this man is gonna win the game. #ClaimToFame https://t.co/LNSvVqSQC8

Josh ❤️ BB24 & Bullet Train #BlackLivesMatter @supermangeek101 Kai chose Dominique & since the entire house was targeting her this week! Logan, L.C. & Amara masterminded her elimination which caused Kai to guess that she was related to Reverend Al Sharpton! Louise let the entire house know that Logan told Kai to keep her safe! #ClaimToFame Kai chose Dominique & since the entire house was targeting her this week! Logan, L.C. & Amara masterminded her elimination which caused Kai to guess that she was related to Reverend Al Sharpton! Louise let the entire house know that Logan told Kai to keep her safe! #ClaimToFame https://t.co/jYoz5Tx7BT

Cindy H @MzCindy81

Thanks Logan! Logan is cool with me. They all owe him alot of thanks!Thanks Logan! #ClaimToFame Logan is cool with me. They all owe him alot of thanks! Thanks Logan! #ClaimToFame

Em @minireesescups someone needs to put Logan on his own show I don’t care what he’s doing I love this man #ClaimToFame someone needs to put Logan on his own show I don’t care what he’s doing I love this man #ClaimToFame

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 5?

Claim to Fame Episode 5 began with eight contestants: Louise, Logan, Dominique, Pepper, Amara, Kai, L.C., and Lark. The housemates took part in a unique challenge that determined who was a stronger threat in the house.

The official synopsis of the episode titled The Domfather Part II reads:

"As the contestants catch on to Dominique’s influence throughout the house, some develop their own counterstrategies. This week’s challenge has everyone divided into teams for an elaborate game of telephone, putting their memorization and communication skills to the test. Tensions build over who will be named The Guesser, with the final guess surprising everyone."

The challenge had to be undertaken between the two teams. The Claim to Fame contestants were divided into teams of four and had to solve a puzzle through a series of messages. The first person would get a puzzle through a telephone, following which that contestant would have to convey the same to the next two.

The last contestant will receive a clue on the terrace and will have to assemble the hints to win the round. Each team will have 15 minutes to solve as many puzzles as possible. The winning team's captain will be safe this week, and the captain of the losing team will be in the bottom two of the guess-off and at the risk of elimination.

The teams are as follows:

Team Blue - Kai (captain), Dominique, Pepper, and Logan

Team Green - Louise (captain), L.C., Amara, and Lark

The green team won the Claim to Fame challenge, which meant that Louise was safe this week. However, Kai and her chosen teammate Dominique were the bottom two, out of which one would have to guess the identity of their chosen celebrity relative in the final round.

Hinting at Dominique and her intense gameplay, Kai confessed that she wanted to bring peace back into the house, which irked the former. If selected to guess, Dominique decided to expose the identity of LC (Laurence Fishburne) or Amara (Whoppi Goldberg). However, the guess for LC would have been wrong.

Meanwhile, Claim to Fame contestants LC and Logan decided to use Dominique's clues to help Kai. Logan soon discovered Dominique's identity and gathered LC and Amara to convey the same. The three tried to convince Kai to reveal Dominique's celebrity relative as American civil rights activist, Al Sharpton.

However, Kai didn't believe them as they had never spoken to her in the competition. The contestant felt she was being framed like Brittany and decided to go with her own clue.

In the final guess-off, Kai was chosen to be the guesser and decided on Dominique after a last-minute change of plans. After Kai guessed the identity correctly, the latter was eliminated from the show.

The one-hour episode was back with more drama as the remaining eight contestants formed strategies and alliances to reveal each other's celebrity relative identity. The episode saw them participating in a unique challenge with everyone bringing their A-game. However, one fell short of the same, and a serious threat was eliminated.

Now only seven remain. Who will be the next celebrity relative whose identity will be discovered? Tune in to an all-new episode of Claim to Fame next Monday on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das