Whose daughter is Brittany? Fans applaud Dominique's game to set up Brittany as the latter gets eliminated from Claim to Fame 

Claim to Fame aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour episode was packed with drama, as the 9 contestants formulated strategies and alliances to reveal the identity of the celebrity relatives. The episode introduced them to a new set of incredibly unique challenges.

On this week's episode of Claim to Fame, Brittany was the first contestant to guess the identity of a celebrity relative incorrectly and was sent home. However, she was smartly set up by Dominique, who emerged as one of the strongest threats in the game. Brittany was revealed to be the daughter of a former American football quarterback, Brett Favre.

Fans were intrigued by Dominique's gameplay as she purposely gave out wrong information about Kai's identity to Brittany.

Claim to Fame fans react to Dominique's game

Dominique impressed everyone with her strategy as she constantly pretended to target Kai and told Brittany that Kai was a celebrity relative of American singer Andra Day. Unaware of the strategy, Brittany sided with her and applied the same during her guess-off.

frankie jonas @FrankieJonas What an absolutely bonkers episode of #ClaimtoFame THE DOMFATHER REIGNS What an absolutely bonkers episode of #ClaimtoFame THE DOMFATHER REIGNS

Unfortunately, Brittany found herself set up by Dominique as she incorrectly guessed Kai's identity and was eliminated from the competition. Before leaving, Brittany termed Dominique the "Domfather."

Fans were intrigued by Dominique's game and took to social media to express their emotions.

Summertime Fine 🥰 @syd_tha_kid93 Dominique is ruthless boy!! I love how she playing them!! This show is so messy I can watch 6 seasons of this easily lol #ClaimtoFame Dominique is ruthless boy!! I love how she playing them!! This show is so messy I can watch 6 seasons of this easily lol #ClaimtoFame

la nena de benito @soopernovaa #ClaimtoFame Chile, Dominique is a force to be reckoned with. You can’t even be mad at her Chile, Dominique is a force to be reckoned with. You can’t even be mad at her 😂 #ClaimtoFame

Mustard @mustardgas_1 DOMINIQUE REALLY JUST SIPPING HER WINE HAPPILY #ClaimtoFame DOMINIQUE REALLY JUST SIPPING HER WINE HAPPILY #ClaimtoFame

Sarah @DCGirl627 Oh they set Britney up LOVELY!!!!! #ClaimtoFame Dominique is not to be played wit! Oh they set Britney up LOVELY!!!!! #ClaimtoFame Dominique is not to be played wit!

May @roseannetune Ok Dominique masterminding and getting Brittany OUT haaaaaaaaahaaaa #claimtofame Ok Dominique masterminding and getting Brittany OUT haaaaaaaaahaaaa #claimtofame

Sarah Ramírez @sari_ramirez So #ClaimtoFame is the social experiment I need but Dominique is the real puppet master here. So #ClaimtoFame is the social experiment I need but Dominique is the real puppet master here.

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Claim to Fame began with nine contestants: Louise, Logan, Dominique, Pepper, Amara, Brittany, Kai, L.C., and Lark trying to find each other's identities. As they attempted to uncover hints, each brought their A-game to win.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"With more theories than ever floating around the house, contestants stay focused on the end goal of keeping their own identity under wraps. This week’s fashion show challenge forces the players to get creative while staying inconspicuous as they create and show off a look centered around one item of clothing that reveals a clue about themselves."

For the challenge, the Claim to Fame contestants had to wear a conspicuous piece of clothing that they would have to hide in the clothes they would be wearing for a fashion show. They had 10 minutes to shop for a look from the wardrobe, and after that, all of them would be critiqued for their creativity by three fashion experts.

Fashion experts included Style Correspondent Amanda Garrigus, costume designer Mandi Lane and fashion designer Nick Veereos. The contestants walked the ramp and smartly portrayed their fashion sense and outfits, with hints about their identities hidden in their costumes.

While many could pull off hints along with the outfit and rocked the look, others came up with hints that were very close to guesses by other celebrity relatives. LC was crowned the challenge winner and was therefore safe this week. However, Pepper and Brittany were in the bottom two, which meant that one among them would have to guess an identity in the final guess-off round.

The Claim of Fame contestants began to strategize soon after the challenge. Dominque emerged as a power player and told Amara and Louise that she thought L.C. was actor Laurence Fishburne's relative. Meanwhile, she told Brittany that Kai was related to Andra Day.

Brittany, L.C., and Kai targeted Dominique for being the strongest player. Brittany revealed that if she were to guess, she would choose to reveal the most apparent contestant, Louise's identity being Simone Biles' sister.

Brittany was constantly asked to choose fellow Claim to Fame contestant Kai. It was suggested by Dominique and Louise, who both wanted to safeguard themselves in the competition. While Kai thought Brittany was the strongest ally and decided to put her trust in her.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC #ClaimtoFame This competition is TOUGH. Thanks for putting it all on the line, Brittany! This competition is TOUGH. Thanks for putting it all on the line, Brittany! 💯🏈 #ClaimtoFame https://t.co/Fd3IOj4rqZ

With a vote of 4-2, Brittany was chosen to guess, and she attempted to reveal Kai's identity. As Dominique suggested, she went ahead and claimed that Kai was related to Andra Day. Unfortunately, Brittany was unaware of Dominique's major gameplay and guessed it incorrectly, and was eliminated from the show.

Claim to Fame has been extremely popular amongst viewers as they get to guess the identity of celebrity relatives along with the contestants. Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduced the new format that fans instantly liked. As the episodes progress, it gets even more interesting as players bring their best game to every challenge.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Claim to Fame next Monday, August 8, 2022, on ABC.

