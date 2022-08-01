What time will Claim To Fame Season 1 Episode 4 air on ABC? Fashion show challenge, release date and more

After three successful episodes, Claim to Fame will return with a brand new episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The competition has been extremely popular among viewers, primarily because of its interesting format, challenges, and contestants. The game gets stronger with each passing episode as players form strategies and alliances to win the title.

Claim to Fame, the new unscripted show hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, challenges the celebrity relatives to go undercover and manage to keep their identity a secret to win a cash prize of $100,000. Many people have received the reality competition well, and some contestants have even become fan favorites.

The first season premiered with 12 players, Louise, Michael, Logan, Dominique, Maxwell, Pepper, X, Amara, Brittany, Kai, L.C., and Lark, who attempted to hide their identities. Out of them, Maxwell, Michael, and X have been eliminated from the show and have been revealed as Chuck Norris, Zendaya, and Laverne Cox's relatives, respectively.

What to expect from Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Claim to Fame is set to see a different kind of challenge that will risk the identities of most celebrity relatives on the show. Every week, the contestants are involved in different challenges wherein they are given clues that can potentially reveal the identity of a participant. The winner of the challenge also gets an exclusive clue of their choice to better identify their target.

This week's challenge will include a fashion show that will test the secretive skills of celebrity relatives. The same is described in the synopsis, which reads:

"With more theories than ever floating around the house, contestants stay focused on the end goal of keeping their own identity under wraps. This week’s fashion show challenge forces the players to get creative while staying inconspicuous as they create and show off a look centered around one item of clothing that reveals a clue about themselves."

The Claim to Fame Episode 4 synopsis further continues:

"The winner of the challenge receives information about a fellow housemate that brings even more confusion; and later, The Guesser goes with a bold choice as their target."

Since the premiere episode, the contestants have been divulging bits and pieces of information that could lead to revealing their identities. However, the game is also about playing with strategy, which means that although some clear identities are already being revealed, the most serious threats and criticized members are the ones who are the first to leave the house.

Claim to Fame contestants can also vote for one more person to accompany the losing member of the challenge to the chopping block. The mass vote decides who among the two will be decoding their choice of celebrity identity.

If the contestant guesses correctly, the chosen participant's identity is revealed and sent home. However, if incorrect, the one who guessed it would be eliminated. So far, all guesses have been correct, which has led to some exciting celebrity relative identity revelations.

Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode to check out the contestants dipping into their fashion personnel whilst also hiding important clues that can reveal their identity. It will be interesting to see who wins the challenge and which celebrity identity is revealed next.

Tune in to the Claim to Fame episode on Monday on ABC.

