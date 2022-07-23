What were the challenges on Blown Away Season 3? Format, eliminations, and more about the Netflix show

Netflix has released ten binge-worthy episodes of the hit series Blown Away. The platform is now streaming the third season of the glassblowing competition. This season, ten contestants are showcasing their skills to win a challenge in every episode to try and move to the next round so they have the chance to win the season.

Contestants for this season included Dan Friday, Brenna Baker, Trenton Quiocho, John Sharvin, John Moran. Grace Whiteside, Claire Kelly, Rob Stern, Madeleine Hughes, and Minhi.

Season 3 of Blown Away, for the first time in the history of the show, will display the winning finale installation at Corning. Contestants were asked to push their technical and conceptual skills to the limit in order to win the competition. They were judged on the basis of concept, creativity, and technical skills, among other factors.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Detailing the challenges given to Blown Away contestants in every episode ahead of the finale

Each episode of Netflix's Blown Away Season 3 featured contestants being given a challenge and they had to come up with the best version of a specific theme given to them in a set amount of time. Participants who succeeded in doing so moved forward in the competition and earned an advantage ahead of the next challenge.

The contestants who failed to impress the host, the glass master Katherine Gray, and the guest judge were sent home.

Check out the challenges given to the contestants in each episode of Blown Away Season 3.

Episode 1 - The Evolution Will Be Televised

In the premiere episode, Season 1 champion Deborah Czeresko joined the experts to explain and judge the first challenge of the season. Contestants had to create a piece of glass inspired by how they had evolved as an artist over the years. The aim was for them to analyze their indivdiual journeys and create something close to their heart that had helped them grow.

The participants had five hours to make the glassware. Dan Friday showed technical brilliance through his piece and won the challenge. On the other hand, the judges felt that Claire Kelly's art was too simplistic and she became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Episode 2 - Bottoms Up

For the second challenge, contestants had to make six pieces of drinkware, specifically glasses, which would be suitable for the drinks they were assigned. Champage, mojito, Irish coffee, and milkshake were some of the drinks for which the contestants had to create glasses. They were judged by special guest and cocktail champion Veronica Saye.

The Blown Away contestants had four hours to create their pieces. Minhi won the challenge with her delicate but innovative champagne glasses. However, Rob's execution wasn't perfect, which sent him home.

Episode 3 - 2022, The Year Of Glass

With the United Nations calling 2022 'The Year Of Glass,' contestants and the experts were joined by world-renowned sculptor Chris Clarke. Participants had to make their pieces inspired by a glass innovation that made a huge difference in the world. They had five hours to execute and present their best work.

John Moran's piece adhered to the theme really well, but Maddy failed to impress and was the third member to be eliminated from the season.

Episode 4 - Seven Deadly Sins

Wrath, greed, lust, gluttony, sloth, envy, and pride - Blown Away contestants had to create a piece of art inspired by one of the seven deadly sins in the fourth episode. Renowned art historian Donna Davies helped them through the challenge.

Not only did Grace win everyone over with her unique ASMR piece, the contestant also earned a residency at Pilchuck Glass School. However, as Brenna's piece was similar to that of glass-artist Lino Tagliapetra, she was eliminated.

Episode 5 - The Bigger The Better

The challenge in this episode was all about going big. Contestants were joined by visual artist Briony Douglas as the guest evaluator. Participants had to choose small objects like chess pieces, caramel popcorn, and olives, amongst others. Then, they had to create life-size versions of the same using glass for their submission.

All the pieces had to measure 12 inches minimum, and the contestants were given five hours and two assistants to complete the task. John Moran and Minhi impressed the judges and became the first double winners in Blown Away's history. However, Grace's piece wasn't executed neatly and she was thus sent home.

Episode 6 - Under The Big Top

Contestants had to create a circus-themed piece of art for their sixth challenge. Aerial acrobat and circus company owner Miranda Tempest joined the participants as the guest judge. The glassblowers were given four and a half hours to complete their pieces before the presentation.

John Sharvin won the round with his simple but elegant piece. However, small mistakes led Trenton to be eliminated from the competition.

Episode 7 - Team Work Makes The Dream Work

Contestants had to work as a team for this specific challenge. Dan Friday and Minhi as well as John Moran and John Sharvin headed into the round. Glass powerhouse partners Robin and Julia Rogers were the guest evaluators.

The teams had to choose two synonymous words that go together and create one piece. However, the two participants had to work on different pieces that would finally create a whole piece, which meant that all of them would be evaluated separately. They had four hours to prepare their pieces.

Dan and Minhi weren't able to impress the judges. However, after their performance was evaluated, the judges decided that they both deserved a chance to compete as individuals. Both teams advanced to the next round.

Episode 8 - Out Of This World

Space scientist Dr Marianne Mader joined the Blown Away contestants as the guest evaluator. Participants had to make their very own space shuttle inspired by "the vastness, beauty and wonder of space." They were given four hours to complete the challenge.

John Moran delivered the perfect exhibit that won him the challenge. However, Dan Friday's mistakes and cracks in his glass cost him the competition.

Episode 9 - Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself

Season 2 champion Elliot Walker was present as the guest evaluator for the last challenge ahead of the finale. Contestants had to create a piece of art inspired by their greatest fear. The three finalists were given five hours and two assistants to complete their work.

While John Moran took the most wins ahead of the finale, John Sharvin missed out on the Top 2 and was eliminated from the show.

Hosted by former America’s Got Talent contestant and famous Science Youtuber Nick Uhas, Blown Away Season 3 saw the players fighting for a much bigger stake in the competition. Not only will the winner earn a grand cash prize of $60,000, they will also get to undertake a residency at the world-renowned Corning Museum of Glass.

John Moran and Minhi England went ahead to the finale, where they had to face a bigger challenge. Watch this space to find out who was declared the winner of Blown Away Season 3 on Netflix.

