Who is Minhi Su England from Netflix’s Blown Away? Season 3 contestant lost her husband less than a year after getting married

Season 3 of Blown Away is arriving with a new batch of contestants on July 22, 2022. Ten contestants will be competing against each other on the show as they strive to establish supremacy, Minhi Su England being one of them. The 32-year-old glass memorial artist has a hidden talent, which is singing.

Minhi Su England from Blown Away Season 3 owns a glass-blowing studio with her friend

Currently residing in Seattle, Washington, Minhi Su England owns a glass-blowing studio named Liquid Lush Studio with her friend Bri Chesler. The two friends create strange but beautiful glass-blown pieces that can be sold as gifts.

In September 2021, Minhi married her boyfriend of ten years, Jesse England, in a pandemic wedding. When it came to taking her husband’s family name, her immediate reaction was to not participate in the tradition because she thought that her identity might get overshadowed in the process. However, she eventually rebranded her creations as Minhi Su England.

She also shared a post on Instagram describing the circumstances of her wedding day in vivid detail:

"This change was a big step for me. It represents a marker for setting aside my ego and pride in order to acknowledge the remarkable impact Jesse has made in my life, both creatively and as a companion. I am not interested in making this change for traditional reasons. Rather, I hope to recognize his significance and carry that with me for the rest of my life."

However, Minhi’s life took an unexpected turn when she lost her husband to cancer only nine months after getting married.

The glass artist chose to organize Jesse’s memorial at Pilchuck Glass School where she had met him in 2012. Along with her brother-in-law Ken England, Minhi chose to sing Cosmic Dancer at Pilchuck as it held a very fond memory of her husband. Jesse had sung this song to Minhi in 2012 when he came to meet her in her cabin at Pilchuck.

Moreover, Minhi expressed gratitude to the school for allowing her to hold the funeral at a place that mattered greatly to both of them.

She is very connected to her professional community and happens to collaborate with them often to create glass-blowing masterpieces.

About the show

Netflix’s upcoming show will feature ten contestants producing the most beautiful glass pieces in every episode. They will have to overcome quite a few tough challenges if they want to secure the winning title. Glass master Katherine Gray and host Nick Uhas will be accompanied by guest judges in every episode.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Blown Away is back for Season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray."

Viewers can watch Season 3 of Blown Away on Netflix, July 22 onwards.

