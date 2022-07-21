Who is Katherine Gray? Meet the glass master from Netflix’s Blown Away Season 3

Season 3 of Blown Away is set to return on July 22 with a new batch of talented artisans from all over the country. Ten new contestants are set to test the glassblower in them while they get judged by art professor Katherine Gray. The 57-year-old has been a constant part of the show's previous two seasons as a glass master.

Blown Away features the best of the best glass blowers in the country who assemble in Hot Shop in North America. They compete against each other, bearing the sweltering heat while making gorgeous glasses to emerge as the show's ultimate winner. Moreover, the winner will get a life-changing reward and opportunity.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Blown Away is back for Season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray."

Katherine Gray from Blown Away believes in traditional and experimental ways of glass-blowing

Art Master Katherine Gray graduated from the Ontario College of Art and received her MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design.

The Los Angeles-based glass artist believes in immersive work that draws on rich glass-blowing traditions, fearless experimentation, and a fascination with glass as both a visual and experiential encounter. Moreover, her work ranges from blown glass to elaborate installations of found glass.

Furthermore, Gray desires to serve two purposes through her work: to bring beauty into a dire moment in the world and to express her frustration over losing our collective sense of security and well-being.

In 2017, she received the Libenský and Brychtová Award from the Pilchuck Glass School for her artistic and educational contributions to the field. In 2020, she was elected into the College of Fellows. Moreover, she is currently a professor at California State University San Bernardino.

Recently, Katherine's glass blower collection at the Corning Museum of Glass, the Toledo Museum of Art, and the Tacoma Museum of Glass, among others, have received great attention from the audience. She also did solo shows at Craft Contemporary and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Many platforms have recognized her work affirmatively. Moreover, the Blown Away judge's work has also been reviewed by The New York Observer, Artforum, LA Times, and The New York Times design magazine.

As she always wishes to express something through her work, the Los Angeles Times praised Gray's work for 'emphasizing the broad potential of the medium.'

Lastly, Katherine Gray will be seen as stricter in the third installment of her glass-blowing show.

Viewers can binge-watch Blown Away Season 3 on July 22 only on Netflix.

