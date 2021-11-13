Where to watch 'Blown Away: Christmas'? Release date, trailer and all about holiday-theme competition series

Netflix's hit glass-blowing series, Blown Away, is finally here with Season 2. The craft showdown will have five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges.

Resident evaluator Katherine Gray will be accompanied by Queer Eye star, Bobby Berk, as the series' hosts.

The winner of the holiday battle will win a cash prize of $10,000 and an additional $10,000 will be donated to a charity of their choice.

When is Blown Away: Christmas releasing?

Season 2 of Blown Away: Christmas will arrive on Novemer 19, exclusively on Netflix.

Official trailer for Blown Away: Christmas

The trailer features Bobby Berk addressing the competitors, saying the following:

"Over the past two seasons, you guys have created exceptional art right here in this very hot shop, but sadly each and every one of you left without the title of Best in glass."

Katherine Gray joins him saying, "'Tis the season for redemption."

Here's the official trailer for the four-episode series:

Everything there is to know about Blown Away: Christmas

Netflix's glassblowing competition series, Blown Away, will be decked-out with a Christmas theme.

Bobby Berk was a fan of the show long before he joined it:

“I’ve been a fan of Blown Away since the moment it premiered, so getting the opportunity to host Blown Away: Christmas was an incredible experience. Fans can expect to see a few familiar faces, along with timed challenges and plenty of creative designs, all with a holiday twist and a doubled cash prize!”

The Queer Eye star trekked to Canada in order to film the holiday-themed mini season.

Talented past competitors Cat Burns, Alexander Rosenberg, Andi Kovel, Nao Yamamoto and Edgar Valentine will showcase their skill to Berk and the evaluator, Katherine Gray.

The hit series has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, and Vulture.

BBC News compared the show's popularity to that of other reality TV shows, like The Great British Bake Off and The Great Pottery Throwdown, which also celebrates the creation of handmade objects.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream Blown Away: Christmas, Season 2, starting Novemer 19 on Netflix.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider