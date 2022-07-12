What time will Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks air on Netflix? Details explored

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, Netflix's most recent special is all set to drop on the streaming platform. The announcement was made by Bill Burr himself, who took to Instagram to share the news and the release date of the special. He made an Instagram post, stating:

“It’s a whole new hour of ignorance, showing how little I’ve grown throughout the years.”

Naturally, fans are excited to learn more about what his new special will bring. Here is everything to know about Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks.

Who is Bill Burr? What is Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks all about?

William Frederick Burr, who goes by Bill Burr, is an American comedian, actor, and writer who has released multiple stand-up comedy specials. His most notable stand-ups are Why Do I Do This? (2008), Let It Go (2010), You People Are All the Same (2012), I'm Sorry You Feel That Way (2014), Walk Your Way Out (2017), and Paper Tiger (2019), which received a nomination for Best Comedy Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Apart from doing stand-up comedy, Burr also created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead character in the Netflix animated sitcom F Is for Family (2015–2021). He has also acted as Patrick Kuby in the AMC series Breaking Bad (2011–2013), Migs Mayfeld in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019–present), and Ray Bishop in the film The King of Staten Island (2020). He also curated and hosted a recent Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Netflix's Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks is his latest work. Directed by Mike Binder, the special was filmed in the mountain desert of Colorado. It is Burr's fifth hour-long special with Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

In the special, Bill Burr talks about his continuing quest to be a better person. He shares an inspirational speech about women and feminism and how doing m*shrooms has changed him. He also discusses how he found common ground with lesbians and how his five-year-old daughter helps with his anger management issues.

Burr also gives his take on cancel culture, along with how he deals with getting bad reviews from his wife. Furthermore, he revisits a life-changing epiphany he had during a fiery stand-up set.

When will Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks air? How to watch the comedy special?

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks will premiere globally on Netflix on July 12, 2022 at 3.00 AM ET. Since it is a Netflix special, the stand-up will be exclusively available for viewing on the Netflix streaming platform.

To catch the show, interested viewers will have to sign up to the streaming platform. Netflix offers a wide range of plans for their viewers to select from.

Catch Bill Burr in his element, weaving comedy out of his life experiences in Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks. The special is all set to premiere on July 12, 2022 exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.

