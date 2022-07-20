Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2: Kandi Burruss, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebrity guests from the CBS show

CBS is bringing back its popular renovation show, Secret Celebrity Renovation, which premieres on July 29. This season, a new batch of celebrities is set to surprise their loved ones with sophisticated renovated homes.

Featured celebrities for Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, GRAMMY Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Billy Gardell (Bob Hearts Abishola), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson and GRAMMY-nominated singer, Nicole Scherzinger.

Some notable names from the sports world will also be a part of the show. These include NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Olympic gold medalist ice-skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald and legendary NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal.

Here, we take a closer look at these personalities.

Meet the celebrities appearing on Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2

1) Utkarsh Ambudkar

Born on December 8, 1993, Utkarsh Ambudkar is an actor, rapper, and singer. His stage name is UTK and he is widely known for his roles in movies like Pitch Perfect (2012), Blindspotting (2018), Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019), The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020), Free Guy (2021), and Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021).

The Secret Celebrity Renovation contestant has been a former MTV VJ and has also appeared in TV shows like The Mindy Project and The Muppets.

2) Annaleigh Ashford

American actress, singer, and dancer, Annaleigh Ashford is known for her role as Betty DiMello in the Showtime period drama Masters of Sex. She also played the character of Lauren in Broadway production Kinky Boots.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation contestant won a Tony Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in You Can't Take it With You. She also starred in the critically acclaimed show, Sunday in the Park with George, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

3) Devin Booker

Devin Armani Booker, the son of former basketball player Melvin Booker, plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA). In 2017, the NBA star became the youngest player to score over 60 points in a game and finished with 70 points against the giant Boston Celtics.

On March 27, 2019, he became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games.

4) Kandi Burruss

Kandi Lenice Burruss Tucker, also known by her industry name Kandi is a producer, television personality, singer, songwriter and actress. In 1992, Burruss was first noticed as a member of the female vocal group Xscape. In 2000, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her TLC song No Scrubs.

The Secret celebrity Renovation contestant has also starred in shows like Kandi's Wedding (2014), Kandi's Ski Trip (2015), and Xscape: Still Kickin' It (2017).

5) Nathan Chen

Figure skater Nathan Chen is an Olympic gold medalist. Chen is a three-time world champion (2018, 2019 and 2021) and was a consecutive Grand Prix Final champion from 2017 to 2019. He is also a six-time U.S. national champion (2017 to 2022).

Chen holds the record for the highest winning percentage in competitions in the present era and has the longest win streak in history, ranging from 2018 to 2021.

6) Aaron Donald

Born in 1991, Aaron Charles Donald plays defense for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League. While playing for his college team in Pittsburgh, he won the All-American honours which led to his selection to the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Donald is regarded as the greatest defensive player of all time. He is also known for being selected in all eight seasons of the Pro Bowl.

7) Billy Gardel

Billy Gardell @BillyGardell , as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched @BobAbisholaCBS , we are grateful for you!! See you in Sept for SEASON 4!!, as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 A heartfelt thank you to everyone who watched @BobAbisholaCBS , we are grateful for you!! See you in Sept for SEASON 4!!❤️❤️😎, as they say in Yoruba,e dupe!🤙 https://t.co/0a6Gq8bo7y

Actor and stand-up comedian Billy Gardel is known for his performance as Chicago in Mike & Molly. He has also voiced Santa in Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas. Billy has performed in several US television series, including NBC's Heist, The Practice, Yes, Dear, Desperate Housewives, Lucky, Bones, My Name Is Earl, Monk, and The King of Queens. He is well-known for his role as Bob Wheeler in Bob Hearts Abishola.

Some of the feature films that he has been a part of include Bad Santa and You, Me, and Dupree.

8) Debbie Gibson

Songwriter, pianist, record producer and actress, Debbie Gibson rose to fame with her debut album Out of the Blue in 1987. One of her singles, Foolish Beat, earned her the recognition of being the youngest female artist to write, produce, and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single.

In 2003, she got on the judges seat for the music reality show American Juniors, an American Idol spin-off which lasted one season.

9) Shaquille O’Neal

Regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Shaquille is currently a sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA. In his 19-year-long career, he has played for six teams and has also been a four-time NBA champion.

Apart from his basketball career, the Secret Celebrity Renovation contestant released four rap albums, with his first one, Shaq Diesel, going platinum. Moreover, the 50-year-old is also an electronic music producer and touring DJ, known as DIESEL.

9) Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and television personality. The 44-year-old is best known as the lead singer of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls.

In 2010, Nicole won Dancing With The Stars. Later, the Secret Celebrity Renovation contestant also served as the judge on several other television talent shows, including The Sing-Off (2009–2010), The X Factor US (2011), The X Factor UK (2012–2013, 2016–2017, 2019), and Australia's Got Talent (2019).

Viewers can watch the premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation on July 29 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

