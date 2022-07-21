What time will Blown Away Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, format, cast, and more details explored

Netflix is set to air Blown Away season 3 this week. The hit competitive reality show will pit contestants and artists against each other in a glass-blowing competition to create unique and different designs.

After the success of the first two seasons in 2019 and 2021, Blown Away season 3 is set to return to drop on Netflix on July 22 at 3 am ET with much more tension and higher stakes.

Blown Away season 3 will be hosted by former America’s Got Talent contestant and famous Science Youtuber Nick Uhas, who also hosted the previous two seasons.

While Blown Away season 3 will provide artists with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent to the world, it will not be an easy journey.

The third season of the show will follow the same format as the previous seasons.

Blown Away season 3 breakdown: How will the show crown its third winner?

Blown Away season 3 will begin with 10 artists present in the Hot Shop exhibiting their exceptional skills and techniques. The duration of each episode will be close to 20 minutes, and every week the contestants will be given a theme, based on which they will be making relevant glassware.

Blown Away season 3 will eliminate contestants each week until it comes down to the final two, which is when the judges will not only consider that week's work but also look at the remaining artists' journey on the show.

However, only one artist will take away the prize money of $60,000 and be a part of an artist's residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

The cast

Blown Away season 3 has done a great job showcasing a diverse and inclusive set of contestants. This season will consist of 10 glass artists.

Dan Friday

Dan Friday grew up immersed in the rich cultural heritage of the Lummi Nation, making things regularly with his hands. He often typically works with simple themes and forms and employs subtle silhouettes when making glass artifacts. His work reflects a personal expression with an underlying statement.

He has also collaborated and assisted prominent artists in the creation of major glass art commissions and installations, including James Drake, Nicolas Africano, Wendy Maruyama, and Charles Ledray.

Brenna Baker

Blown Away season 3 contestant Brenna Baker, founder of Hollywood Hot Glass, is a mother of two and a force in the Hot Shop. She says that her nurturing, loving motherly side should not be a reflection of who she will be in the competition.

Trenton Quiocho

The 31-year-old Blown Away season 3 artist is based in Tacoma, where he began his glass-blowing journey as a young student and has continued with it for over a decade. He has worked as an instructor for the Museum of Glass' Hot Shop Heroes program, and as a teaching assistant at Pilchuk Glass School.

He has also worked as a hot shop technician with local organizations including Chihuly Boathouse, Glassbaby, Hilltop Artists, and the Museum of Glass.

John Sharvin

The 34-year-old glass store manager from Columbus, Ohio, graduated from Ohio State University in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts with a focus on glass. He is more of a sculptor than a functional glassware artist.

He has been living in Pittsburgh for the last 8 years and enjoys a tight-knit group of artists in the local glass community.

John Moran

Blown Away season 3 contestant John Moran has been using glass to build socially and politically engaging narratives in Belgium for the past 20 years. He essentially creates the type of art that makes you think and makes you look at societal and cultural habits and beliefs. While his primary medium is glass, John also creates mixed media sculptures that elevate his skills further.

Grace Whiteside

The 26-year-old glass blower and performance artist hopes to inspire other non-binary and trans folks in the industry as they don’t see a lot of them in the field. For gender minorites or people with less representation, seeing someone from their community goes a long way in terms of inspiration and accessibility. They're hoping to inspire others from the community through their presence in Blown Away season 3.

Claire Kelly

Kelly graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Alfred University in 1996. She worked collaboratively with Anthony Schafermeyer from 2000 to 2008 as Schafermeyer/Kelly Glass. The Blown Away season 3 artist describes herself as an unexpected instructor and has taught workshops at Penland School of Crafts, Pilchuck Glass School, the Pittsburgh Glass Center and more.

Rob Stern

Rob's aesthetic comes together to make glassware inspired by humans and nature. His creative endeavors and sculptures are stepping stones to help Rob's understanding of life.

In the artistic statement available on his website, he said:

"My works act as a communicative device which seek to connect my thoughts and my actions to the collective human consciousness. A path seeking insight and enlightenment which carries me forwards and always seems to bring me back to the glass."

Madeleine Hughes

Maddy was introduced to the creative and performing arts at a very young age as they pursued classical ballet, circus, stage performance, and extra curricular art classes throughout their school years.

They completed a course at the Creative Glass Guild in Bristol which left them wanting to experiment more with glass. Their work is led by process and technique and they like to take time with the aesthetics of a piece to achieve a quality finish that enhances the designs.

In regards to Blown Away season 3, they said they're hoping to show off their conceptual muscles.

Minhi

The 32-year-old glass memorial artist is based in Seattle and was raised in a military family. She was born in Germany and raised in New York and earned her Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Alfred University in 2010.

The Blown Away season 3 contestant finds comfort in repetition in creation and her work is influenced by the mass production and hardships of poverty.

The team of Blown Away

Blown Away is written by Ron Carroll and Amy Hosking, with J.W. Bishop and Matt Hornburg as executive producers of the reality glassblowing competition television series.

The host of Blown Away season 3 is Nick Uhas, a former Big Brother USA contestant and YouTuber. Joining him will be resident evaluator and glass artist Katherine Gray.

Nick Uhas

The Blown Away season 3 host Nick Uhas is a science influencer and content creator from Ohio. He has appeared on many shows over the years and has his own successful YouTube channel with 692K subscribers and comes from a diverse background in science and media.

The 37-year-old YouTuber has previously appeared as a scientific contestant on America's Got Talent season 12 and Big Brother season 15.

Katherine Gray

Katherine Gray (Photo by Echard Wheeler/Chrysler Museum of Art)

Resident evaluator and glass artist Katherine Gray completed her education at the Ontario College of Art and the Rhode Island School of Design.

She uses her work to shed light on societal and environmental issues. She often uses her art to add beauty to things as well as to express her frustration over the loss of a collective sense of security and well-being.

Her work focuses on the quality of glass as well as the substance, such as its ability to be psychologically absent and physically present at the same time.

Being the first ever glass-blowing reality TV competition, Blown Away has helped shed some light on the glass industry and how big it is, as well as helped further the representation of minority groups and indigenous groups that are often not well represented. Not only will the show help bring out more glass artists, it will also help individuals who are represented less in the media and society feel seen.

