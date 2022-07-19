What time will America's Got Talent Season 17 Episode 8 air? Release date, acts and more details explored

America's Got Talent Season 17 is all set to welcome viewers to a brand new episode on July 19, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour packed time frame will feature new contestants who will debut their talents in front of the judges and the live audience to potentially move forward in the competition and win the coveted title.

This year, participants have showcased a variety of skills spanning across magic, dancing, singing, acrobats, illusionism, ventriloquism and dangerous acts. Fan favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have returned to the judging panel and promise to entertain viewers with their fun interactions. The show will be hosted by Terry Crews.

America's Got Talent has been renewed for the 17th year in a row, which itself is a testament to the franchise's success. Previous contestants who have made their debut on this stage have gone on to become well-recognized stars in many areas of the entertainment industry.

What to expect from America's Got Talent Season 17 Episode 8?

America's Got Talent Season 17 Episode 8 will air this Tuesday night at 8 pm ET and can be viewed on NBC. Those who miss the live show can also catch the episode later on the network's website.

Viewers looking to stream the episode, can opt for several TV service providers like Philo, Fubo TV, DISH, Xfinity, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Check out the list of contestants and the talents that they will be bringing to stage on Episode 8 of America's Got Talent.

Alex & Daria - Comedy Amanda Mammana - Singing Amoukanama - Acrobat Ballet After Dark - Dancing Chapel Hart - Music Jack The Whipper - Circus Performer John Glenn High School Dance Team - Dancing Maytree - Music Professor Murat’s Flea Circus - Circus Sam Ciere - Singing Sergio & Lucy - Comedy Sing Harlem - Singing Svitlana Rohozhyna - Aerial The Lazy Generation - Novelty Wenzl McGowen - Music Yu Hojin - Magic

More details about Season 17 of America's Got Talent

The past five rounds of auditions have seen great talents showcased on the stage. The judges have already given out their designated golden buzzers. Host Terry Crews first pressed the golden buzzer for saxophonist Avery Dixon, followed by Howie Mandel choosing singer Madison Baez.

The golden buzzer line-up continued with Simon Cowell choosing vocalist Sara James in the third episode and Sofia Vergara picking the Lebanese dance group, Mayyas. Heidi Klum gave the final golden buzzer to singer Lily Meola after listening to her heartwarming original song.

Over the years, America's Got Talent has also been criticized for aiming most of their golden buzzers at singers. Fans felt that the advantage should ideally be distributed across talents, considering the show was a reality talent competition.

The show's official Instagram page released snippets from the auditions of two contestants.

Magician Yu Hojin is all set to enthrall viewers and judges with his magic skills where he will make feathers appear out of thin air.

Amanda Mammana will prove to the audience that she is so much more than her speech impediment, and will impress everyone with her vocal range.

Viewers will have to tune in to find out what is in store for them this week on America's Got Talent.

It will be interesting to see which among the 16 acts will get to move forward in the competition and manage to impress the judges, live audiences and viewers back home.

Catch the episode when it airs on NBC on July 19 at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far