Who is AGT contestant Jack The Whipper? Circus performer surprises Simon Cowell with his act in Season 17 Episode 7

Jack Lepiarz, aka Jack The Whipper, will be among the many talented contestants who will be seen auditioning on Episode 7 of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17. It is set to air on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8.00 pm on NBC.

Jack is all ready to impress the judges and the live audience with his whip act that will have one judge on the edge and the others laughing out loud.

AGT judge Simon Cowell will be seen participating in the whip act, where he will balance a straw between his upper thighs as Jack The Whipper will attempt to snap the straw with his whip during his audition. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be seen enjoying the scene, laughing alongside Howie Mandel.

AGT contestant Jack The Whipper also works as a Midday Host

Jack Lepiarz is the son of a circus performer and an anthropology professor. Jack split his childhood between “normal” school and traveling with the circuses where his father performed in as a whip-cracking, knife-throwing, sword-fighting clown.

Speaking to a public radio channel, Jack opened up about his performing career. The star revealed that he started performing with his father when he was 6 years old at King Richard’s Faire in Massachusetts. He said:

"When I got older, you know, mid-teens, I wanted nothing to do with the circus. And I was working at an ice cream shop. I was making, I think it was $6.25 an hour, and my dad called me and said, 'I need some help with the show. I’ll pay you $50 an hour.' And I said, 'Whoa! I’m in the wrong business.'"

Jack received his broadcasting degree from Emerson College, where he worked as anchor, producer and news director for WERS 88.9 FM. He then joined WBUR in the spring of 2010, and has since been balancing his life between performing and anchoring.

The anchor hosts local newscasts and continuity breaks at WBUR and is also the writer of Here and Now's twice-an-hour national headlines. Each November, the AGT contestant leaves from Boston to Louisiana and transforms himself into a performer at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond.

The AGT contestant has previously held a world record for most whip cracks in one minute: 278. He then set a new record in 2017 with 283 whips. Jack is also the Guinness record holder for most targets hit with a bullwhip in one minute: 70.

In September 2019, an audience member posted a clip of him that went viral on TikTok. The video, which features Jack brandishing a flaming whip, has been viewed almost two million times. The clip's success motivated him to join the social media platform.

On AGT, Simon Cowell appeared terrified in front of the other judges and the live audience and confessed that he shouldn't have been part of the experience. In a statement to The Sun, the 62 year talent judge said:

"They were laughing so much I nearly had my what’s-its whipped off and they were in hysterical laughter.”

Speaking to the publication ahead of the episode on July 19, whip maestro Jack Lepiarz, 34, said:

"I wasn’t sure what would happen if I hit Simon with a whip. I have practiced it hundreds of times and I’ve had one mess-up. I was horrified at the thought of that.”

Jack The Whipper has over 236K followers on Instagram where he regularly updates them about his gigs and performances, and shares most of his TikTok videos.

Other contestants set to perform on this week's AGT episode include Ballet After Dark, Chapel Hart, John Glenn Dance Team, Maytree, Sam Ciere, and many more. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who will move forward in the competition.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT at 8.00 pm this Tuesday on NBC.

