Who is Freya Cox on 'Great British Bake Off'? Vegan baker under fire for using meat products in cake

Great British Bake Off, a baking competition series, recently created a buzz after its first vegan baker Freya Cox used animal products to bake a cake. The show’s 12th season commenced last month and has been receiving a positive response from viewers.

But now, Cox’s Instagram post has attracted controversy. In the post, the baker shared beautiful pictures of a three-tier cake and in the caption, she apologized for not making it a pure vegan product.

Cox wrote:

“Wanted to add a small disclaimer before the episode, I was desperate to show the world vegan baking is just as exciting with the hope to inspire people to give it a go. For obvious reasons I wasn’t able to change the technical challenge as it would mean the whole show was unfair. Sorry if this is disappointing to hear but once the show has finished I have plans to Veganise the recipes for you all, so I hope this makes up for that.”

Due to this, Great British Bake Off is receiving a lot of flak. From PETA director Elisa Allen to a Vegan Society spokesperson, many came forward and called the reality show “disgraceful” for violating contestants’ religious and ethical principles. Some were also disappointed with Cox for compromising her beliefs on the competition.

Meanwhile, there has been no response from Great British Bake Off creators or Cox regarding the matter.

Who is Freya Cox?

Freya Cox is said to be the first vegan baker on Great British Bake Off this season. She is not only an excellent baker, but also a model and horse-lover. The 19-year-old prefers to live with her parents than at the university (where she’s studying psychology), so that she can take care of her horse Winnie.

At the age of nine, Cox dreamt of participating in Bake Off. Her passion for vegan food began last year when she started making classic bakes using plant-based ingredients.

About Great British Bake Off Season 12

Great British Bake Off welcomes 12 home bakers who compete to win the title. They will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, while the show's presenters are Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

The official synopsis of Great British Bake Off reads:

“Bakers attempt three challenges each week trying to impress the judges enough to go through to the next round and eventually are crowned Britain's best amateur baker.”

Great British Bake Off (GBBO) streams episodes on the digital platform Netflix as well as Channel 4.

