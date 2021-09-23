Where to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' Season 12? Release date, trailer, and more

The Great British Baking Show fans rejoice! The 12th season is here to calm your visual cravings for creative desserts and cakes. With 12 home bakers, the highly anticipated reality show is set to mark its new journey where contestants compete to win the title.

The official synopsis of The Great British Baking Show reads:

“Bakers attempt three challenges each week trying to impress the judges enough to go through to the next round and eventually are crowned Britain's best amateur baker.”

When will The Great British Baking Show premiere?

Season 12 of The Great British Baking Show, also known as The Great British Bake Off (GBBO) in the U.K., is set to air in the U.S. on streaming platform Netflix on Friday, September 24, at 3:00 am (ET). For U.K. fans, the first episode aired on September 20 at 8:00 pm (BST) on Channel 4 and received a positive response.

If you are unable to watch the show due to the streamer’s geo-restriction, then you can opt for VPN (virtual private network) solutions such as ExpressVPN to stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

The Great British Baking Show cast

The upcoming Netflix series will be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who have been part of The Great British Baking Show for a long time. They sample the baked goods prepared by the contestants and decide who should stay or leave the competition.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, who can always be counted on to provide plenty of entertainment, return as presenters of the reality show.

From police detectives to students, this season’s participants come from a wide variety of backgrounds, but each of them loves to bake at home.

The names of the participants are Chigs Parmar, Amanda Geo, Crystelle Pereira, Freya Cox, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, George Aristidou, Jairzeno, Tom, Rochica, Maggie, Jürgen and Lizzie Acker.

Trailer of the baking competition series

Keeping social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines in mind, the creators of The Great British Baking Show shot the series in a big white tent. A dozen U.K. home bakers gathered to face tough challenges and deadlines to compete and impress the judges.

In the trailer, the tension and stress around the baking battle is palpable as participants fear to miss the deadline or fall while bringing huge cakes towards the judges’ table.

Also Read

Watch The Great British Baking Show trailer here:

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee