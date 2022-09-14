The Great British Baking Show 2022 (Season 10): How old are the contestants of the Netflix show?

Bakers get ready! Netflix is bringing back its fan-favorite baking show from the UK, The Great British Baking Show. With 12 new contestants, the show will premiere in the UK on September 13 and on Netflix for the American audience on September 16.

The show is famously known as The Great British Bake Off in the UK.

The Great British Baking Show is a binge-worthy show which features amateur bakers from Britain competing neck-to-neck in interesting challenges. Over the course of the show, bakers will have to compete in various challenges to ultimately win the title.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals."

Contestants on Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show are from a broad range of ages

Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show will be a ten-episode series with every new episode airing each Friday. The show's finale will be released on November 18.

The show will have Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith back in their judge's seats, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will reprise their duties once again this season.

The 12 amateur bakers set to participate in the challenge have a great age range as the youngest is 18-years-old and the oldest is 60. From music teachers and nannies to charity directors and IT managers to supermarket cashiers to nuclear scientists, the show has them all.

Here's a quick look at the 12 amateur bakers of The Great British Baking Show's tenth season.

1) Abdul

29-year-old Abdul is an electronics engineer who was raised in Saudi Arabia by Pakistani parents and enjoys salsa dancing. Moreover, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. Being an electronics engineer, Abdul has to divide his time between London and Cambridge.

2) Carole

59-year-old supermarket cashier Carole hosts a segment on local radio called Compost Carole. Although Carole has learned to bake completely from YouTube, she began her baking journey with a birthday cake for her eldest granddaughter Maisie's first birthday. The Dorset native loves using fruity, punchy flavors in her baked treats.

3) Dawn

Eldest in the group, Dawn is a 60-year-old IT manager as well as a mother and grandmother. The Great British Baking Show contestant loves making illusion cakes with whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talents. The Bedfordshire native is a fan of lemon, salted caramel and nutty flavors.

4) James

James is a 25-year-old nuclear scientist who enjoys the technical side of baking. The Cumbria native loved baking from a very young age and his favorite flavors are anything autumnal, such as mixed spices, apples and caramel.

5) Janusz

Janusz moved to the U.K. 10 years ago from Poland and works as a personal assistant to a head teacher. The 34-year-old was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday. He describes his baking style as “cartoon-like, colorful and camp” and loves working Polish ingredients into British staples.

6) Kevin

Kevin is a 33-year-old music teacher who can play the saxophone, flute, piano, and clarinet. The Lanarkshire native began baking when he was 17. He loves interesting combinations of fruits, herbs, nuts and spices.

7) Maisam

18-year-old Libyan student Maisam is the youngest contestant on the show. A polyglot who speaks five languages, she has been baking since she was about 13 and loves the science required to get the bake right. She often tries doing things multiple times until the bake is perfect. The Manchester-based sales assistant likes flavors inspired by her Mediterranean heritage.

8) Maxy

Swedish-born Maxy works as an architectural assistant. The 29-year-old started baking five years ago after the arrival of her first daughter. She has mastered the artistic skills to create beautifully decorated celebration cakes. The London-based mother-of-two swears by the flavors of cinnamon and saffron.

9) Rebs

23-year-old Rebs is a master's student who grew up in Northern Ireland. She was three years old when she became fascinated with baking while helping her mother in the kitchen and eating her granny's lemon meringue pies. For Rebs, baking is a way to unwind from the stress of a busy life in the tech world.

10) Sandro

Sandro is a London nanny who was born in Angola. Although the 30-year-old has a keen interest in boxing, he turned to baking as a form of therapy after his father passed away when he was 21. He also runs virtual baking classes for children with autism. Sandro likes to play with flavors that pay homage to his Angolan heritage.

11) Syabira

Malaysian-born Syabira is a cardiovascular research associate. The 32-year-old started her baking journey in 2017 with a red velvet cake, which reminded her of the treats she shared with her friends back home. She finds interest in giving Malaysian flavor twists to British classics.

12) Will

The 45-year-old former charity director currently lives in London. His passion for baking began when he was 2, when his mom would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts. The Great British Baking Show's contestant's favorite flavors are salted caramel and paprika.

Who won the previous season of The Great British Baking Show ?

Tlast season of The Great British Baking Show saw amateur baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno win the title. He became the first Italian ever to win the show in its 12-year year history. After winning the show, Giuseppe said:

"I don't say often and lightly that I'm proud of what I do, but in this case, I can't possibly not say that. I'm really, really proud I did this."

The Great British Baking Show first aired in August 2010 in the UK. It has aired ten seasons in the U.S., with two additional seasons having aired in the U.K. The rest of the seasons are not yet available on Netflix.

Viewers can watch the premiere of The Great British Baking Show on September 16 on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava