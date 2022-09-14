WATCH: Video shows thieves driving through stores to steal guns in Michigan Dearborn Heights weapon heist

On September 11, surveillance cameras at a weapons store in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, recorded an audacious daylight robbery in which thieves reportedly stole around dozens of firearms.

In the surveillance video, a Kia SUV can be seen crashing into a store's wall. Subsequently, eight men disembarked and raided the building, stealing several firearms before getting back into the vehicle to escape.

Dearborn Heights Police are investigating the case, which is still ongoing. No suspects have been identified. ClickonDetroit reported that authorities are offering a $20000 reward for any information about the case.

The Michigan arms heist may be related to a string of other crimes

In an interview with Fox, Spencer Wong, the owner of Armed in Michigan, told reporters that he believed the robbery was a well-planned break-in. He explained, however, that his true concern is what the guns could be used for.

He said:

"It hurts, it truly does hurt because whatever they do with the guns, we don't know what they're going to do, where they're going to do it at. It's just terrible."

He continued:

"They got the good stuff. They got the expensive stuff."

Michigan authorities confirmed that the robbery might have been calculated, as the Kia used to ram through the store walls was reportedly stolen beforehand.

Jerrod Hart, Chief of the Dearborn Heights police, echoed this sentiment. He said the case is a priority since the stolen guns are now on the streets.

Hart said:

"These are very serious incidents which demand the full weight of the investigative resources of not only our agency, but our partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who sent agents to each scene to further the investigation."

He continued:

"It’s very disheartening. You know someone would break into these establishments, but my first thought was, ‘where are these guns going to end up?’ There are several individuals involved, as you can see. They are there for a very brief period of time."

Authorities reported that among the 50 firearms stolen, there were 9mm handguns, Glocks, AR-15 style rifles, and AK47s. Authorities have not yet provided any theories on what the thieves aim to do with the stash of stolen weapons.

Other crimes in the area

Michigan authorities stated that one day after the initial gun store robbery, there was another robbery nearby at CC Coins, Jewelry, and loans on West Warren street.

The incident followed a similar modus operandi, with thieves driving through the wall with a vehicle before raiding the store with guns. As a result, police believe the same suspect may have perpetrated them.

Notably, the thieves are thought to have returned to CC Coins, Jewelry, and loans on September 12, 2022, repeating the same robbery method. In an official statement, a police spokesman said that the cases are most likely related.

