WATCH: Video shows elderly California liquor store owner shooting armed robber

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, an elderly California store owner defended himself by shooting an armed robber in the arm. When the robber pointed an AR-15 rifle at the owner, he quickly pulled out a shotgun and fired at the robber once, hitting him in the arm.

Around 2:45 am, the 80-year-old owner of a liquor store in Norco, California noticed an armed robber entering his store. He found himself staring down the barrel of a rifle. However, his presence of mind and quick reflexes saved both his life and his store.

In footage acquired from Norco Market & Liquor, the robber is seen entering the store while aiming his rifle at the owner and yelling at him to freeze. Immediately, however, the table is turned as the robber runs out clutching his arm. He can be heard saying:

"He shot my arm off!"

Trigger warning: The following video might contain graphic content. Viewer's discretion is advised.

The 23-year-old suspect, whose identity has been withheld by the police, was hospitalized in a local hospital. Following his recovery, he will be held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The footage also showed two other men getting out of an SUV. They turn, get inside the car, and leave immediately when the primary suspect emerges out of the store with a gunshot wound.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, three suspects were arrested from a local hospital. 22-year-old Justin Johnson of Inglewood, California, along with 27-year-old Los Angeles resident Jamar Williams, and Davon Broadus from Nevada, were also taken to the Robert Presley Detention Center. In a press release, they said:

"With the assistance of another law enforcement agency, the suspects were located at a hospital in the Southern California region, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound consistent with a shotgun blast. Three additional suspects were also located at the hospital in the suspect vehicle, which had been previously reported stolen. The vehicle, a dark-colored BMW SUV, was also found to contain numerous stolen firearms."

They have been charged with robbery and conspiracy. Their bail has been set at $500,000.

Officers hail 80-year-old California store owner as a hero for defending himself against an armed robbery attempt

An elderly liquor store owner in California made it to the headlines on Sunday for firing at an armed robber. In a press release, the Riverside County Sheriff's department said:

"In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects. This investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information will currently be released."

The employees at Norco Market & Liquor in California praised the owner for his quick thinking. According to them, he was watching the store cameras when the men pulled into the parking lot. The store manager told Fox11:

"He just prepared himself … and he stood right here, aimed and shot."

According to reports, the owner suffered a heart attack immediately after and was rushed to a hospital where he is in a stable condition.

SF Bay Area Patriot @DBoggss510 Parked in the handicap space!

USA, California (July 31)

The owner of Norco Market & Liquor didn't hesitate to open fire on a male suspect who walked into the store armed with a rifle.



That guy was freaking over getting shot in the arm...

Poetic Justice. Parked in the handicap space!USA, California (July 31)The owner of Norco Market & Liquor didn't hesitate to open fire on a male suspect who walked into the store armed with a rifle.That guy was freaking over getting shot in the arm...Poetic Justice. https://t.co/5Q7IvTBivX

Earlier in July, a New York city bodega worker was arrested for stabbing a man to death in self-defense. Surveillance footage showed Jose Alba being threatened by a bigger and much younger man at his workplace. He then fatally stabbed the man with a knife. Alba, who was being held at Rikers Island jail, was free to go home a week later amidst public outrage regarding the unjust charges against him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far