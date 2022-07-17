Who was Trent William Millsap? California police shoot suspect wanted for Bobby East murder

California SWAT police have shot dead a suspect wanted for the murder of NASCAR star Bobby East.

Earlier this week, 37-year-old East was found fatally stabbed at a gas station in Southern California on Wednesday, authorities said. The suspect in the case was identified as Trent William Millsap.

The SWAT team "responded by serving a search/arrest warrant for the suspect," who was in an apartment on the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim, the Westminster Police Department said.

LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 @LivePDDave1 BREAKING: Homeless man on parole suspected of stabbing NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, to death at California gas station is killed in SWAT RAID BREAKING: Homeless man on parole suspected of stabbing NASCAR star Bobby East, 37, to death at California gas station is killed in SWAT RAID

In a statement, the Westminster Police Department said:

"During the service of the search warrant, an officer involved shooting took place. No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The Westminster Police Department, along with members of the Orange County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the shooting."

Prior to the incident, police stated that Millsap was on parole for armed robbery. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation. He was described as armed and dangerous in a police statement.

NASCAR mourns Bobby East's death

Bobby East was murdered at a 76 gas station in the city at around 5:51 p.m. on July 13. However, before the cops arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled.

RFK Racing @RFKracing Our team is incredibly sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Our team is incredibly sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/rLh5iE81wd

In a statement, the Westminster Police Department said:

"The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma centre, where the victim succumbed to his injury."

Following investigations into the matter, the police revealed the suspect to be 27-year-old Trent William Millsap. He was tracked to an apartment in Anaheim, where he was shot dead in a police standoff.

As per police reports, Millsap used to frequent "Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim Motels."

John Gilbertson @trapperjohn37 Police have shot and killed the man wanted for the death of NASCAR driver Bobby East Police have shot and killed the man wanted for the death of NASCAR driver Bobby East

Police are still trying to figure out a motive behind the brutal killing. Reacting to East's death, NASCAR released a statement:

"NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East. We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer."

East was a three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion driver. In their press release, the USAC referred to East as an "immediate success."

East has also won SAC Silver Crown championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013. In 2001, at 16, he became the youngest driver to win the USAC National Midget race.

American Paratrooper @Taskforce505 So Nascar driver Bobby East passed away on Wednesday. No, he didn't "pass away". He was stabbed to death while while pumping gas by a violent repeat offender wanted for parol violations in southern California. So Nascar driver Bobby East passed away on Wednesday. No, he didn't "pass away". He was stabbed to death while while pumping gas by a violent repeat offender wanted for parol violations in southern California.

East has won 15 USAC races and made 11 career starts, a NASCAR star, now referred to as NASCAR's Xfinity Series. Bobby East has had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

Expressing his condolences over East's death, former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine wrote:

Todd Bodine (Official) @Team_Onion Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family

"Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman."

Robert John East (December 17, 1984 – July 13, 2022) was an American professional stock car racing driver. During his career in the latter two, East was a member of Ford's driver development program.

