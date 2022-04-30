Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Zone release date, teaser unveiled by Netflix

The release date and teaser video of the upcoming Netflix Korean original Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Zone was revealed on Friday. It is the first part of the series, and it teases a bank burglary.

The post caption that revealed the release date as June 24 reads:

"One crime can change the world. A bold vision of genius strategists and strongest robbers."

This show is one of the most anticipated Netflix original K-dramas in recent times and is expected to work as well as Squid Game did for the streamer platform. In addition to the brilliant cast, the fact that it is an adaptation of a popular title — La Casa de Papel (Money Heist: Mexico) — has also increased anticipation around this show.

Money Heist Korea teaser features men and women in iconic Dali masks

The short teaser of Money Heist Korea Part 1 features men and women behind the legendary Dali masks, designed differently, which were also featured in the Spanish show. It doesn't feature the actors without masks unless fans count their faces running on computers that track each member's identity.

In addition to this, the show's plot is also set on an incendiary issue — the reunification of South and North Korea.

A genius brings together a group of con artists and thieves from North and South Korea. This man — called Professor — plans on stealing the currency that would be used in the newly united country.

How their plan puts a spanner in the political reunification that takes place after 80 years of struggle will be told through 12 episodes.

Money Heist Korea is directed by Kim Hong-sun, well-known for shows such as Voice and Black. The Netflix K-drama is headlined by Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-soo, and Jeon Jong-seo.

It must be noted that La Casa de Papel wrapped up its run recently. While the Korean show is an adaptation of the hit Spanish series, the plot is not the same as the original series. It considers the political and cultural climate of the country in which the K-drama is set.

