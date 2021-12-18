"Netflix loves Jennie": Fans want BLACKPINK star in Korean adaptation of Money Heist after she receives customised red jumpsuit

The rising popularity of BLACKPINK has caught the attention of netizens again. Netflix gifted BLACKPINK idol Jennie a customized Money Heist box with goodies inside.
Money Heist is one of the most trending television series of the year where companies had given their employees a day off to relax and watch the newly aired seasons.
After receiving her very own personalized gift, K-Pop artist Jennie took to Instagram stories on December 17 to express her gratitude and excitement, thanking the mega production company for the enthralling gift. She posted:
"Omg my heart dropped! @netflix Thank you so much for this insane gift!"
She was also disheartened as the Netflix series is coming to an end. This reaction indicated that the idol is a die-heart fan of the show. She said:
"Still so sad about the show ending"
What was in BLACKPINK star Jennie's gift box?
Production company Netflix stacked Jennie's gift box with its signature mask and suit. It also had customized Money Heist currency with the idol's picture imprinted on it and a bloody red ring box situated in the middle. BLACKPINK artist Jennie, being overwhelmed, shared her present by unboxing it in an IG story.
BLINKS tweeting to Jennie's awesome personalised gift
BLACKPINK fan-followers called BLINKS took to Twitter expressing their amazement and hinting at Netflix for taking on Jennie as a character in the show.
Here is what the BLINKS had to say:
Some fans weren't even watching the series until they discovered that their idols religiously followed the show. Behold the influence of Jennie’s power:
Wouldn't it be great to see Jennie killing it in a red suit?
Brief plot of the series Money Heist
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The series Money Heist is set in Madrid where a mysterious man known as the Professor enrolls a group of 8 people, who choose city names as their aliases, and embarks on an endagering plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, stealing and escaping with €984 million.
Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.