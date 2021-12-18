×
"Netflix loves Jennie": Fans want BLACKPINK star in Korean adaptation of Money Heist after she receives customised red jumpsuit

BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)
Modified Dec 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The rising popularity of BLACKPINK has caught the attention of netizens again. Netflix gifted BLACKPINK idol Jennie a customized Money Heist box with goodies inside.

Money Heist is one of the most trending television series of the year where companies had given their employees a day off to relax and watch the newly aired seasons.

After receiving her very own personalized gift, K-Pop artist Jennie took to Instagram stories on December 17 to express her gratitude and excitement, thanking the mega production company for the enthralling gift. She posted:

"Omg my heart dropped! @netflix Thank you so much for this insane gift!"

She was also disheartened as the Netflix series is coming to an end. This reaction indicated that the idol is a die-heart fan of the show. She said:

"Still so sad about the show ending"
BLACKPINK's Jennie receives special 'Money Heist' gift box from Netflix. https://t.co/jtSDpm5B6L

What was in BLACKPINK star Jennie's gift box?

Production company Netflix stacked Jennie's gift box with its signature mask and suit. It also had customized Money Heist currency with the idol's picture imprinted on it and a bloody red ring box situated in the middle. BLACKPINK artist Jennie, being overwhelmed, shared her present by unboxing it in an IG story.

Money heist goodies for Jennie. The way Netflix always sends her stuff 😩 give her a job @netflix https://t.co/xBsg9lBfWC

BLINKS tweeting to Jennie's awesome personalised gift

BLACKPINK fan-followers called BLINKS took to Twitter expressing their amazement and hinting at Netflix for taking on Jennie as a character in the show.

Here is what the BLINKS had to say:

omg jennie for korean adaptation of money heist pls https://t.co/KwlzNFWlVP
netflix sent jennie s squid game and money heist gifts they love her sm https://t.co/bjMBq1DyTV

Some fans weren't even watching the series until they discovered that their idols religiously followed the show. Behold the influence of Jennie’s power:

I remembered not caring about money heist even when everyone was talking about it until jennie said she’s into it, so i watched it 😂 dear @netflix , cast her please. she’s always been good at promoting your shows 😂
first squid game and now money heist 😭 netflix loves jennie so much https://t.co/xCdgAKxmYo
imagine jennie being in money heist korean remake, omg jennie yes i volunteer 🙋🏻‍♀️ rob my house!
JENNIE’S MONEY HEIST PR KIT HELLO???? i want jennie money too 😭 https://t.co/ovVRkATnjU
stranger things cast and team love jennie, squid game cast members too, and now money heist 😳
KIM JENNIE WATCHES MONEY HEIST TOO YESSSS A WOMAN WITH TAST I WONNNNN
Okay so both lisa and jennie has money heist costume NOW I NEED THEM TO TAKE A PIC TOGETHER 😭😩

Wouldn't it be great to see Jennie killing it in a red suit?

Brief plot of the series Money Heist

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The series Money Heist is set in Madrid where a mysterious man known as the Professor enrolls a group of 8 people, who choose city names as their aliases, and embarks on an endagering plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, stealing and escaping with €984 million.

