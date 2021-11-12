"Who is who?" - BLACKPINK figurines now available, but fans don't see any resemblance to the members

On November 11, BLACKPINK launched a series of figurines of its members - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The girl group is one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world right now, and thus, fans raced to collect its merchandise.
However, several fans couldn’t help but notice how different the figurines looked from the actual idols.
While most K-Pop idols are out of reach for their loving fans, there is a way to keep them close forever. BLACKPINK might have figured out how, although its execution is up for debate.
Among the most coveted items for a fan of an idol or a k-pop band are the various kinds of merchandise that are available. From photocards to light sticks, there is something for everyone. Figurines of the idols, too, have become all the rage, though getting the perfect resemblance might be a difficult task.
BLACKPINK's figurines are already sold out, despite fans concerns about the wide disparity in resemblance
On November 11, the agency in charge of BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment, launched a series of cute collectibles, made to resemble the stunning members.
Launched for sale at YG Select, which is YG Entertainment’s official merch shop, the figurines have reportedly been inspired by fan art drawn by BLACKPINK fans (BLINKS).
Due to the group's massive worldwide following, it's no wonder that the figurines have sold out as fast as they did.
While most agree that the figurines are cute, the general consensus appears to be that they don’t look anything like the poeple they’re inspired from. Regardless, the BLACKPINK figurines sold out as soon as they launched, and can now only be purchased via third party sites at almost twice the original price.
Here are some comments from the fan forum Qoo, and Twitter:
"It's so pretty but you won't be able to tell who is who without their names, lol,"
"They don't look like BLACKPINK but they're so cute,"
"Who is who? lol,"
"I think Lisa and Jennie look like the members I don't know about the other two lol."
"I think they expressed each member's characteristics well,"
Many BLACKPINK fans, though, were upset at this launch. According to these BLINKS, a new music album featuring all four members would have been a better gift for the fans.
For almost the last two years, members of BLACKPINK have focused on their solo careers, with the whole K-Pop band’s last album being “The Album”, which was released in 2020.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s lead dancer Lisa’s solo career is at an all-time high, and is breaking records every day. The band’s frontliner Jisoo, is all set to make her acting debut with JTBC’s Snowdrop, along with Something in the Rain’s Jung Hae In.