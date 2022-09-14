What time will Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 air on Netflix? Details explored

Spin-off Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 will soon premiere on Netflix and fans are excited to find out what their favorite reality stars have been up to since the show ended. The new season of the reality show will air on September 16, 3.00 am ET.

The official synopsis of Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 reads:

“After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th.”

Details of Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2

After the success of Love is Blind season 1, Netflix returned with the second season of the reality series in February 2022.

In season 2, 15 men and 15 women got to know each other from separate pods and proposed marriage without seeing each other. Love is Blind season 2 introduced viewers to six new couples, namely:

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

At the end of season 2, only two couples said “I do” — Danielle and Nick and Iyanna and Jarrette.

The spinoff, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, will now showcase the current situation of the married couples and singles after season 2 of the experiment came to an end.

The upcoming show will dive deep into the lives of Deepti Vempati, Iyanna McNeely, Shayne Jansen, Jarrette Jones, and Natalie Lee. Controversial contestant Shake will most likely be absent from the upcoming reunion.

Filled with new romances, betrayals, heartbreaks and shocking revelations, the spin-off will give personal updates from the participants in three 45-minute episodes.

Netflix released the trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar season 2 on August 22, a day after Danielle filed for divorce from Nick.

Even Iyanna and Jarrette have parted ways since getting married on the show. The pair announced their separation on August 17 via Instagram saying that they “have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.”

The new season of Love is Blind: After The Altar will now showcase the problems that led to their divorce. In the trailer, Jarrette is seen telling the guys:

"Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie.”

After deciding not to get married to his fiancé Mallory in Love is Blind, Salvador has found a new love and Mallory feels left behind. Fans will also get to see Deepti’s budding romance with Kyle, who previously partnered up with Shaina in Love is Blind.

The new season will also showcase the tension between Shaina, Shayne and Natalie. Despite all the tension, Shaina will introduce her co-stars to her now-husband Christos Lardakis, whom she married in July 2022.

The creator of Love Is Blind, Chris Coelen, serves as the executive producer of the show alongside Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and Kimberly Goodman. The series is produced by Kinetic Content.

Stream the episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix on September 16.

