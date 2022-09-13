Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast: Where to follow the Netflix stars on Instagram?

Season 2 of Love is Blind: After the Altar is set to premiere on September 16. Cast members who were present in the previous season will resume from where they left off. Moreover, fans have always fantasized about knowing more about the stars of Love is Blind, and their wishes are about to come true.

Therefore, in this article, we have curated the Instagram handles of the Love is Blind cast members so that fans can learn more about them. The new season will feature the love stories of singles who broke up and those who are trying to get back together.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres on September 16th.

Instagram handles of Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast member

1) Shaina Hurley

32-year-old Shaina was a part of the love triangle between Natalie and Shayne. However, she could not decide about her feelings for Shayne and appeared indecisive about him. Matters also became complicated when she confessed her feelings to him. She later started dating Kyle and ultimately left him during the vacation in Mexico.

However, after the show, she married her friend Christos Lardakis on July 31.

Viewers can follow her at @shaina.hurley

2) Shayne Jansen

Things did not work out between Chicago realtor Shayne Jansen and Natalie in Love is Blind, and they ultimately separated on the day of their marriage in front of the altar. Hence, it seems like Shayne is been single since then.

Viewers can follow him at @shaynejansen

3) Kyle Abrams

29-year-old Kyle Abrams has a career in construction. Last season, he fell for Shaina Hurley but eventually got dumped during his vacation in Mexico. However, after the show ended, fans saw innocent chemistry forming between him and Deepti Vempati. However, the two have not yet confirmed the dating rumors.

Viewers can follow him at @kyleabrams10

4) Deepti Vempati

31-year-old Deepti is an Indian by origin. She was about to marry Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee last season but ultimately dumped him on the day of their wedding. The main reason behind her decision was Shake's disrespectful behavior towards her.

Presently, there are dating rumors between her and Kyle.

Viewers can follow her at @lifewithdeeps

5) Jarrette Jones

31-year-old Jarrette Jones is a project manager. He had a tough choice to make between Iyanna and Mallory but he ultimately chose Iyanna and married her. Although the couple did stay together after the show for a few months, they have recently separated. Jarrette also shared with his followers that they will start the legal proceedings in a few days.

Viewers can follow him at @thejjones_05

6) Iyanna McNeely

Iyanna McNeely is soon going to divorce Love is Blind's Jarrette Jones. The 27-year-old had an issue with being Jarrette's second choice on the show. However, after getting married, the couple realized the striking differences between them.

Technically, she is not divorced yet, but is living alone.

Viewers can follow him at @iyanna.amor

7) Mallory Zapata

32-year-old Mallory is currently living in Chicago. On the show, she had choices between Jarrette and Salvador Perez. Although she chose Salvador, she later dumped him on the day of their wedding. She also developed a connection with Jarrette but the two did not pursue each other as Jarrette grew closer to Iyanna.

Viewers can follow him at @malloryzapata

8) Danielle Ruhl

Danielle was the first contestant to find love on the show. Within the first few episodes, she was ready to see Nick Thompson and continue dating him. Moreover, the 28-year-old also married him on the show. However, after a year of marriage, the couple has decided to part ways.

Viewers can follow her at @dnellruhl

9) Nick Thompson

36-year-old Nick made his choice on the show in the first few episodes. He married Danielle and the couple stayed together for a year. However, there has now been news of Danielle and Nick's divorce proceedings.

Viewers can follow him at @nthompson513

10) Natalie Lee

Natalie was dating Shayne on the show and the couple bonded pretty well until Shaina showed up. Apart from her, the couple had more issues growing between them as their wedding day approached. Ultimately, Natalie dumped Shayne on their wedding day.

Viewers can follow her at @natalieminalee

11) Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez is a Texas native of Latin origin. Although he faithfully dated Mallory on the show, he ultimately got dumped by her on their wedding day. Moreover, since the show, there have been dating rumors between him and Natalie.

Viewers can follow him at @salvadior08

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 will premiere on September 16 on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes