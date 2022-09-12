What time will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 8 (finale) air on Disney Plus? Details explored

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the premiere of episode 8 of its third season on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET, on Disney+. This will be the finale episode of the third season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is an American mockumentary drama created by Tim Federle, that is inspired by Disney's High School Musical series.

The series is set in the fictionalized version of East High School, where the High School Musical movies were filmed, and follows a group of theater enthusiasts who participate in their school production High School Musical: The Musical. The series follows a unique musical production as a theme for every season.

In season 3, for instance, the show follows the stage production of Frozen. The eighth episode, titled Let It Go, will unveil the production to viewers amid the ongoing tumult among the characters. While certain characters are getting ready to part ways, others look forward to coming together.

Zach Dodes, Nneka Gerstle, Ilana Wolpert, Natalia Castells-Esquivel, Jessica Leventhal, and Chandler Turk are the writers of the show this season.

The primary cast members of the show include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Dara Reneé, Sofia Wylie, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders, Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

season 3 episode 8: Everything you need to know

The finale episode of the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is titled Let It Go and will end with the production of Frozen which was part of the task at the ongoing Camp Shallow Lake.

Episode 7, titled Camp Prom, portrayed a cocktail of feelings that the characters experienced. While E.J. and Gina were together, the former refused when Gina asked him out for prom in the sixth episode. Meanwhile, Gina and Ricky are forming a close bond. As a result of the growing differences, Gina decided to break up with E.J.

Ricky, who decided to confess his feelings to Gina, afraid that the footage containing his confession could go public soon, dropped the plan after learning about the breakup.

Ashlyn also concluded that she has feelings for Val, and was welcomed into the LGBTQIA+ community by Carlos. Although Maddox and Madison plan on reconciling as per Jet's plan, Ashlyn catches Maddox's attention.

In the upcoming episodes, the air around the two romantic triangles will be addressed, and will hopefully come to a conclusion. This, along with the production of Frozen, directed by E.J., will be something to watch out for.

Additional information about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The series follows a bunch of high school teenagers who navigate their way through friendship, love, identity, and family bonds.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was simultaneously broadcast on Disney Channel, ABC, and Freeform for a preview on November 8, 2019, ahead of its launch on Disney+. The second season premiered in 2021 with 12 episodes. The third season comes with the least number of episodes, eight, of all three.

The show has become a stepping stone for artists such as Bassett and Rodrigo, with the latter having won multiple Grammy Awards. The show also won the GLAAD Media Award in 2020 for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming.

In additional news, the show has been renewed for a fourth season. So, fans can be rest assured that the best is yet to come.

Viewers can catch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

