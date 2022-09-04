What time will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 7 air on Disney Plus? Details explored

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see the premiere of episode 7 of its third season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET, on Disney+. This will be the second last episode before the season finale on September 14.

Created by Tim Federle, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is an American mockumentary drama that is inspired by Disney's High School Musical series.

The series is set in the fictionalized version of East High School, where the High School Musical movies were filmed, and follows a group of theater enthusiasts who participate in their school production High School Musical: The Musical. The series follows a unique musical production as a theme for every season.

Season 3, for instance, follows the activities around the stage production of Frozen. The seventh episode, titled Camp Prom, will follow competitions among the Wildcats who are divided into two teams. It will also witness its characters reform their ideas about certain relationships that they share.

Zach Dodes, Nneka Gerstle, Ilana Wolpert, Natalia Castells-Esquivel, Jessica Leventhal, and Chandler Turk are the writers of the show this season.

The primary cast members include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, Kate Reinders, Joe Serafini, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles.

Read on to find out more about episode 7 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 episode 7: Everything you need to know

Episode 7 of the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a continuation of the episode Color War. It is titled Camp Prom and refers to an additional event at the ongoing Camp Shallow Lake.

Episode 6, titled Color War, began with waking up Ricky, E.J., Carlos, and Jet to let them know that the color war had commenced. It was a combination of sporting games and athletic competitions between teams. While E.J., Ricky, Ashlyn, and Gina formed the blue team, Maddox, Kourtney, Carlos and Jet were part of the yellow team.

Meanwhile, Miss Jenn arrived at the camp after a phone call from E.J. and gave him tips on directing the production of Frozen. E.J. is also seen facing issues in maintaining his relationship with Gina, while Ricky gets closer to her. However, Ricky helped Gina to ask E.J. to accompany her to the prom and he refused.

Ashlyn was also able to come to a conclusion regarding her feelings for Val. It will, thus, be interesting to watch the plot unfold with regard to Ricky and Gina, and Ashlyn and Val in the upcoming episode.

Additional information about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The series follows a bunch of high school teenagers who navigate their way through friendship, love, interests, identity, and family bonds.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was simultaneously broadcast on Disney Channel, ABC, and Freeform as a preview on November 8, 2019, ahead of its launch on Disney+. The second season premiered in 2021 with 12 episodes. The third season comes with the least number of episodes, eight, of all three, and will premiere its season finale on September 14.

The show has become a stepping stone for artists such as Bassett and Rodrigo, with the latter having won multiple Grammy Awards. The show also won the GLAAD Media Award in 2020 for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming.

In additional news, the show has been renewed for a fourth season. So, fans can be rest assured that the best is yet to come.

Viewers can catch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes